The Warehouse Group Unlocks Pinterest Ads For Brands Powered By Zitcha In NZ First

The Warehouse Group (TWG) and its retail media arm, MarketMedia, have integrated Pinterest ads into retail media platform Zitcha, enabling brand advertisers to reach millions of targeted Pinterest users and track purchases via closed-loop measurement.

MarketMedia allows suppliers and advertisers todirectlyengage with New Zealand’s largest integrated retail audience across The Warehouse Group, which consists of The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, Warehouse Stationery, TheMarket and Torpedo7 and their online stores. MarketMedia is the first New Zealand retail media network, and one of the first globally, to unlock the full Pinterest capabilities.

Pinterest users, called Pinners, go to the platform to find new ideas and inspiration which results in Pinterest ads earning two times higher return on advertising spend compared to other social media platforms. It has more than 440 million users globally, with more than 670,000 users in New Zealand.

Unified retail media platform Zitcha incorporated Pinterest onto the platform to seamlessly and efficiently leverage the unique features and large reach of the visual discovery engine. This enables MarketMedia’s brand advertisers to influence shopper decision-making by exposing Pinterest users to new products while driving incremental sales through The Warehouse Group.

Dyson is the first brand to activate Pinterest through Noel Leeming and MarketMedia on the Zitcha platform, as part of a fully integrated, multi-ad campaign which also includes onsite - web banners and sponsored products - and Noel Leeming’s offsite channels Facebook and Instagram.

Jonathan Waecker, chief customer and sales officer of The Warehouse Group said: “As we continue to grow our retail media network in partnership with Zitcha, extending the offering to Pinterest is the next step to drive conversion from customers using Pinterest looking for inspirational ideas for their homes.

“Now our brand advertisers can easily connect with millions of Pinterest users through MarketMedia and Zitcha, leveraging data to effectively target audience segments and with closed-loop attribution, have full visibility on how their marketing investment delivers return on advertising spend. We are delighted to be one of the first retailers globally to offer this innovative retail media solution to add incremental revenue and customer engagement for brand advertisers.”

Troy Townsend, CEO, Zitcha added: “The Warehouse Group is a pioneer amongst retailers when it comes to unlocking the full potential of their retail media networks, and this marks yet another milestone in that journey.

“Pinterest advertising is a cost effective way to increase brand awareness and engagement, drive traffic and increase sales. By leveraging retailer’s first party data, brand advertisers can segment and target audiences and with closed-loop attribution to get a clear view of return on marketing spend. By integrating Pinterest into Zitcha, it’s now easier for retailers to activate this offsite channel, creating a win-win for both retailers and brands. Zitcha continues to develop new opportunities for retail partners to maximise their onsite, offsite and in-store media channels and this is the latest exciting addition.”

About Zitcha

Zitcha is the world’s first unified omnichannel Retail Media Platform, with a vision of making Retail Media better for everyone. Zitcha brings together a Retailer’s onsite, offsite, and in-store media assets to create a scalable all-in-one Retail Media Platform that’s simple for Brand’s to use. The platform combines high-performance data driven campaigns with transparent reporting and walled gardens with an aim to maximize yield for Retailers, ROAS for Brands and personalisation for Customers. Find out more at zitcha.com

