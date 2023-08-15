Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Taranaki Offshore Partnership Opens Local Hāwera Hub

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Taranaki Offshore Partnership

Taranaki Offshore Partnership, a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and NZ Super Fund, opened its local Information Hub in Hāwera yesterday with a welcome from South Taranaki District Council Deputy Mayor, Robert Northcott, and a blessing from local Iwi.

Giacomo Caleffi from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners says the Government’s recent announcement about fast-tracking renewable energy projects signals that the focus needs to be on meeting emissions reduction targets through new sources of renewable energy and greater electrification.

“We see our new Hāwera Hub as a meeting point for the community in Taranaki to come and find out about how offshore wind could support Taranaki’s transition away from emissions-intensive industries and towards a more renewable future.”

The Hāwera Hub will be a regional base for TOP, where the offshore wind developer will host presentations and meetings for the local community and Iwi on offshore wind, including about environmental aspects, potential job opportunities created by the industry and working with the community. The presentations will provide an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and share feedback about the plans.

TOP’s proposed offshore wind farm in the South Taranaki Bight would produce up to 1GW of electricity, and would be capable of meeting over 11 per cent of New Zealand’s current electricity demand, whilst creating new opportunities for skilled workers in the Taranaki region.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and its development arm, Copenhagen Offshore Partners, has a portfolio of 12 operational, under construction and in-development offshore wind projects in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, cumulatively representing a total capacity of ~30 GW.

“Our approach to every project that we undertake around the world is to work with the local community to establish meaningful and collaborative relationships. We value input from the Taranaki Community, and are excited about the benefits that the offshore wind farm could provide for the region,” says Mr Caleffi.

