Beer Lovers Set To Takeover Wellington For Beervana This Weekend

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Wellington On a Plate

Beervana returns this weekend (18 + 19 August), with more than 50 local and international breweries taking part at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Up to 16,000 beer fans will be heading to the festival to sample some of the 340 brews on offer, with both the Friday and Saturday day sessions (11am - 4pm) already sold out.

A live sound stage, aerial performances, roaming theatrical shows, top-notch food, and mind-bending brewery stalls complete the ‘beer wonderland’ experience. Festival goers can expect to come across two aerial performers engaged in a futuristic game of truth or dare, dry water synchronised swimmers, smoke machines with lasers, a ‘jailhouse’, the Fashion Police, and even an old Queenstown gondola while perusing the brews on offer.

Beervana Manager Ryan McArthur says each year tends to have a trend in terms of beer style, and this year he’s noticed a lot of pastry stouts including a collaboration between Duncan’s Brewing Co. and Kaibosh’s with ‘Upcycle’, an Imperial Pastry Stout made from rescued bananas, Altitude Brewing’s Croquembouche Salted Caramel & Hazelnut Pastry Stout, and Three Sisters Brewery’s Chocolate Cream Thick Shake.

“There’s a lot of Hazys, Sours and IPAs, alongside more traditional stouts, British and German styles. Randomly there’s even an uptick in Red IPAs. We also have 35 medal winning beers and two trophy winners from the recent Brewers Guild New Zealand Awards, so Beervana really is the place to taste the best of New Zealand brewing.”

Festival goers will be able to sip on sunshine from across the ditch with Brouhaha, Moffat Brewing and Blackflag exhibiting from the Sunshine Coast. One Drop Brewing returns from New South Wales to complete the Australian contingent.

“The Funk On the Water stand will be a good one to check out, it’s a ‘festival within a festival’ focusing on the world of wild and sour fermentations. I also encourage people to support our latest ‘New Kids On the Block’ stand which features brand new breweries Thief, Pacific Coast and Alchemy Street Brewing,” Ryan adds.

Beervana has seen a growing number of non-alcoholic beers on offer, with State Of Play exhibiting, who are New Zealand’s only brewery focused on zero alcohol Beers. Non (or yet to be converted) beer drinkers have plenty to choose from with cider, seltzer, beer cocktails, hard ginger beer and even mulled wine on offer.

It’s not just the beers in the spotlight, some of the city’s best food outlets will be including Boulcott Street Bistro, House of Dumplings, Soul Shack, and Wilson’s BBQ. Mahurangi Oysters also make a welcome return.

“I encourage people to take their time, try something new and enjoy some of the fantastic food on offer too. Hop Federation will be celebrating 10 years, and will be bringing back their legendary crayfish cheese rolls with chef Martin Bosley.” he adds.

Tickets start from $49.50pp, with fan passes for multiple sessions ranging from $88 - $130. For more information, visit www.beervana.co.nz

Beervana is proudly presented by Liquorland.

