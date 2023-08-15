Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nutrinza Bolsters Its Accreditation For Outstanding Feed Safety Practices

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Nutrinza

Leading New Zealand animal feed nutrition and manufacturing company Nutrinza has been awarded FeedSafeNZ accreditation for its custom blending manufacturing stores in Stratford and Marsden Point, adding to an existing accreditation of its Mount Maunganui-based store.

It’s an accomplishment that showcases the company's outstanding dedication to feed safety practices.

FeedSafeNZ is a programme designed to enhance the quality assurance of New Zealand-produced stockfeed, and to provide increased risk mitigation in animal feed manufacturing, blending and use. Accreditation verifies that feed and food products are produced to high-quality standards and that the business complies with relevant legislation and regulations.

Nutrinza managing director Warren Morritt says that to achieve accreditation, both stores underwent a rigorous inspection by independent auditors AsureQuality Limited who assessed feed manufacturing processes, record-keeping, staff training, quality assurance procedures and traceability.

“The auditors found both stores exceeded the standards required for the FeedSafeNZ Accreditation, and as a result, we’re proud to have been awarded the certification,” he says.

Only FeedSafeNZ accredited manufacturers may use the FeedSafeNZ logo on their packaging and websites. The FeedSafeNZ mark assures farmers that the animal feeds they buy is made to the highest possible standard.

“Now all three of our stores at Mount Maunganui, Stratford and Marsden Point are accredited. This certification demonstrates our commitment to feed safety and provides assurance to our customers that they can trust our products,” Morritt says.

FeedSafeNZ audits are carried out annually by AsureQuality.

Nutrinza is part of the Intelact group of companies driving sustainable food production in New Zealand and across the globe.

For more information about Nutrinza's FeedSafeNZ Accreditation, please contact Nutrinza at info@nutrinza.com or visit www.nutrinza.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nutrinza on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Save The Children: Kiwi Kids Call For Greater Action On Climate Crisis

Over 175 messages from Kiwi kids highlight young people’s fears of the impact of climate change, alongside calls for practical action such as greater investment in safe, reliable public transport, more reuseable options, less plastic in packaging, and raising awareness of the increasing impact of climate change on Pacific nations.
More


Rocket Lab: Climate Change Research Mission Focused On Arctic Ice Caps

Across two Electron launches in 2024, Rocket Lab will deploy NASA’s PREFIRE mission to study naturally occurring Arctic radiation to understand its impact on melting glaciers, sea ice, clouds & water, and climate modelling & forecasting. More


SAFE for Animals: Lame Sheep Caked In Mud Unacceptable

Footage has been passed on to SAFE which shows Southland sheep caked in mud & struggling to walk. Photos were taken in July also showing sheep standing in mud. "Not only are these sheep caked in mud, but they’re also struggling to walk. This suggests that they’re lame, which is one of the risks of winter grazing," says Will Appelbe. More

Government: Partners With More Industrial Users To Lower Emissions

Helping seventeen more businesses reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Equal to taking almost 25,000 cars off the road. Achieves 67,300 tonnes of carbon emissions saved annually once projects are up and running. More


APEC: Good Regulatory Practices For Better Policies Public Benefits

Regulators need to strive to do better in designing policies that are balanced, equitable, & eliminate undue burdens on small businesses and others with untapped economic potential. “We must never forget that at the core of everything we do, we aim to make people’s lives better,” says Richard Revesz. More


Science Media Centre: Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 