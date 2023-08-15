Keep Truckin’ On - Helping Truck Drivers Fight Fatigue

The annual Truck Fatigue stop is back this month on 23 August. The event is run by Taupō District Council and NZI Insurance, and supported by NZ Police, Hato Hone St John, Waka Kotahi and other partners.

Truckers' Fatigue Stop

Truck drivers on State Highway 5 are invited to pull in, have a break, enjoy the free barbecue, sip a coffee, and get an optional quick health check.

Tony Hansard of McLeod Cranes and Transport’s says truck drivers can cover huge distances in one shift.

“A truckie could easily do 300km to 400km per day, on average. When you have the guys doing the Taupō to Auckland route, or Taupō to Wellington route, that could be more than 900km in one night.

“It’s high concentration work – you’ve got literally tonnes of weight behind you, it’s a lot of responsibility. You’re looking after the truck, yourself, and others on the road.”

Mr Hansard says Taupō District’s central location means there are large numbers of trucks on the road in the district at all times, and car drivers should be prepared for this.

“Everything we get in [Taupō] is delivered by truck. Add to that the large forestry areas, and there are always trucks around.

Driver fatigue affects all drivers and is caused by lack of rest, poor nutrition and hydration, and trying to cover long distances without stopping.

Hato Hone St John lakes watch operations manager Christina Keir says combating fatigue is simple.

“Stay fresh when you drive. Do that by resting, being well fuelled and hydrated. If you’ve got passengers, don’t let them sleep. Part of their job is keeping the driver awake, chatting and helping with navigating if they can.”

Tony Hansard adds his hot tip: “Drink heaps of water – it means you’ll need more toilet stops, which means you take more breaks.”

Every year, Taupō District Council runs the truck fatigue stop and other driver fatigue stops to educate drivers about fatigue and put it into practice with a chance to take a break, stretch, eat and have some coffee. If you see a fatigue stop on your travels (usually during a long weekend) stop in for a break and say hi!

