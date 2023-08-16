Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Maximising Energy Efficiency With Passive House Windows

Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 6:53 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

The world is becoming more environmentally conscious by the day, and construction is one sector adopting different sustainability solutions. Passive House is a good example. Many homeowners struggle to find effective ways of improving energy efficiency. Dating back to the 1990s, the Passive House design is growing increasingly popular in construction. PH involves several principles working together to create comfortable and energy-efficient spaces. It relies on passive designs and the right materials. Among other elements, Passive House uses high-performance windows. The choice of windows used on a property influences energy consumption, and this article explains how.

Features of Passive House Windows

When you hear about Passive House Windows, think more about a standard than a specific product. Passive House is a standard in the building industry that combines several principles to come up with highly efficient home design. The windows used in such a house have to decrease the energy used for heating and cooling. When choosing windows for your project, you should know what to look for. What would make Passive House windows from Neuffer a better option than another brand? How do PH windows contribute to energy efficiency?

Superior-quality frames are some of the aspects that allow the windows to enhance heat transfer. The frame material determines the degree of insulation provided. Wood and vinyl are two top selections due to their excellent insulation properties.

Low-energy glass reduces the amount of heat that passes through the window. The special solar control coating applied on the glass decreases the Infrared and ultraviolet light without affecting visible light. So, a home gets less heat without compromising illumination.

Besides special glass, Passive House windows have multiple panes that not only boost energy efficiency but also provide soundproofing and impact resistance. Some manufacturers fill the space between panes with gas, thereby improving insulation.

Benefits of Passive House Windows

Reduced energy consumption is the driving principle of the Passive House concept. The windows installed in your home have a high R-Value, meaning great performance in preventing the unwanted transfer of cold and hot temperatures, and consequently, excellent insulation. When it's hot, the windows prevent cold air from escaping outside, hence, the central cooling system doesn't have to overwork to keep spaces cool. The same goes for the cold season. A Passive House consumes significantly less energy for heating and cooling than a regular home. The power the energy consumption is, the lower your bills. A simple adjustment like using double instead of single-pane windows makes a considerable difference in your energy use. PH windows also maximize natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting.

The glazing technology used in Passive House windows prevents damage to furniture and furnishings. IR and UV light, which conventional windows don't protect against, cause fabrics and other materials to fade. With windows that prevent fading, you save money when you don't have to change furnishings every few years.

Expect improved indoor air quality when using high-performance windows. The enhanced insulation and airtight installation decrease the circulation of contaminants in and out of the house. For occupants with allergies or respiratory conditions, PH windows provide a healthy living environment. You also enjoy comfortable spaces whether the heating and cooling system is on or not.

Passive House design standards strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, you get to cut your carbon footprint and boost sustainability.

Another plus point of fitting Passive House windows in your property is soundproofing. Improved insulation also slows down acoustic transmission, leading to a quieter house than traditional windows offer.

Passive House windows are worth investing in given the cost savings they generate in the long term. A well-designed Passive House guarantees superior indoor comfort, a reduced carbon footprint and invaluable energy savings. Apart from windows, you should know the other features that contribute to the PH standard.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hugh Grant on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Save The Children: Kiwi Kids Call For Greater Action On Climate Crisis

Over 175 messages from Kiwi kids highlight young people’s fears of the impact of climate change, alongside calls for practical action such as greater investment in safe, reliable public transport, more reuseable options, less plastic in packaging, and raising awareness of the increasing impact of climate change on Pacific nations.
More


Rocket Lab: Climate Change Research Mission Focused On Arctic Ice Caps

Across two Electron launches in 2024, Rocket Lab will deploy NASA’s PREFIRE mission to study naturally occurring Arctic radiation to understand its impact on melting glaciers, sea ice, clouds & water, and climate modelling & forecasting. More


SAFE for Animals: Lame Sheep Caked In Mud Unacceptable

Footage has been passed on to SAFE which shows Southland sheep caked in mud & struggling to walk. Photos were taken in July also showing sheep standing in mud. "Not only are these sheep caked in mud, but they’re also struggling to walk. This suggests that they’re lame, which is one of the risks of winter grazing," says Will Appelbe. More

Government: Partners With More Industrial Users To Lower Emissions

Helping seventeen more businesses reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Equal to taking almost 25,000 cars off the road. Achieves 67,300 tonnes of carbon emissions saved annually once projects are up and running. More


APEC: Good Regulatory Practices For Better Policies Public Benefits

Regulators need to strive to do better in designing policies that are balanced, equitable, & eliminate undue burdens on small businesses and others with untapped economic potential. “We must never forget that at the core of everything we do, we aim to make people’s lives better,” says Richard Revesz. More


Science Media Centre: Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 