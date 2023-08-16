Seasoned Primary Sector Leader Greg Gent Appointed As Independent Chair Of Seafood New Zealand

Experienced governance leader Greg Gent will start as the new independent chair of Seafood New Zealand on 16 August.

On 31 January Seafood New Zealand amalgamated with Fisheries Inshore New Zealand and the Deepwater Group. Since then, the new organisation has been governed by a transitional board led by interim chair Andre Gargiulo.

Gent is a company director and dairy farmer based in Northland. He is the current chairman of Dairy Holdings Ltd and sits on the Cooperative Business NZ Board of Directors, and has previously held governing roles at FMG, Fonterra and Southern Cross Healthcare.

Gent says New Zealand needs to develop a strong export market to succeed economically, and seafood is a key sector in that space.

“We are in a time of huge change and uncertainty. Social acceptance is vital for the seafood industry to operate. Doing business in New Zealand is a privilege, and businesses and organisations must justify their value to the government and the public. This reality is both a challenge and a huge opportunity.

“The seafood sector amalgamation provides unity and strength to build on within the industry, and I’m looking forward to taking the organisation into the future in a way that demonstrates its value to its members and the country.

“Interaction with the government on industry’s behalf is going to be a key function of my role at Seafood New Zealand. My time at Fonterra, Plant & Food Research and in the health space means I have spent my share of time at the Beehive.”

Interim Chair Andre Gargiulo says Gent’s extensive experience and skills will bring value to the commercial seafood sector.

“Greg holds, and has held, high-profile governance roles in New Zealand’s rural sector. He has a long track-record in being commercially astute, pragmatic and passionate for the rural sector and governance, and these are all qualities Seafood New Zealand will benefit from under his leadership” Gargiulo says.

