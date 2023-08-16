Teletrac Navman Debuts IQ Camera; Expands Line Of Video Telematics Solutions

Fully integrated with Teletrac Navman’s TN360, the IQ Camera gives fleet owners greater visibility and context behind events; provides automated in-cab driver feedback

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 16 August, 2023 – Teletrac Navman, the connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, today announces the launch of the IQ Camera, a sophisticated, AI-powered, dual-camera dash cam that is integrated with Teletrac Navman’s TN360 fleet management software to give fleet owners a unified view of their video and telematics data so that they can understand events and be empowered to improve driver safety through informed coaching.

The fully connected IQ Camera uses powerful sensors and video AI to review every minute of drive time and understand behaviour like never before. Together with TN360, the IQ Camera pulls driver performance data into a single location, giving fleet managers a full view of performance so that they can implement reward programs and identify areas for improvement.

The launch of the IQ Camera adds to Teletrac Navman’s already robust line of deeply integrated video telematics cameras and is an easy entry point for organisations that operate fleets of commercial vehicles, and that believe in the potential of data to enhance fleet performance and lower risk.

“The IQ Camera makes it easy for fleets to prioritise safety and protect drivers on the road. This new solution complements the existing range of video telematics offerings, that are all now fully integrated into TN360,” said Mayank Sharma, Head of Global Product Management & UX at Teletrac Navman. “This gives customers the flexibility to choose the ideal camera solution that protects drivers, simplifies safety programs, and streamlines coaching.”

The IQ camera also allows fleets to be managed in real-time and takes coaching into the cab, with driver assistance and status monitoring. Its built-in Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS) and Driver Status Monitoring (DSM) features, that include forward collision, tailgating, distracted driving and drowsy driving, provide real-time feedback to drivers so they can make instant improvements.

This highly configurable dual-camera system provides added understanding of what has occurred with high quality footage before, during and after an event. Video data is automatically uploaded to the TN360 connected platform for immediate viewing so teams can identify high risk actions and provide transparent feedback to their drivers.

“It’s important for fleet owners to take action based on all of their data,” added Sharma. “By incorporating video into training, they can make a positive impact on operational performance and costs.”

© Scoop Media

