Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pharmac Calls For Applications From The Suppliers Of Vaccines That Protect Against COVID-19

Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 12:59 pm
Press Release: PHARMAC

Te Pātaka Whaioranga – Pharmac is interested to hear from pharmaceutical suppliers who manufacture vaccines that protect against COVID-19 and offer the opportunity to submit funding applications for future consideration.

“Pharmac is now responsible for managing COVID-19 vaccines so is considering the future approach to funding, eligibility, procurement, and supply,” says Pharmac’s Director Advice and Assessment/Chief Medical Officer, Dr David Hughes.

This change follows the transfer of responsibilities from Manatū Hauora – Ministry of Health as of 1 July 2023 and the adjustment to the Combined Pharmaceutical Budget (CPB) to integrate the previously separate funding for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

New Zealanders have had access to funded vaccines and boosters to protect against COVID-19 since early 2021 and these remain available for eligible people.

“We continue to encourage New Zealanders to get vaccinated for protection against COVID-19 when it is available to you. If any changes were to be made in the future on the access to these vaccines, we would share a public consultation as we do with all of our funding decisions.”

The call for applications will inform our approach to the future supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the longer term and align COVID-19 vaccines with Pharmac’s usual funding processes.

When the pandemic began Pharmac was asked to be part of the all-of-government COVID-19 vaccine strategy. Since this time Pharmac has worked with sector partners to ensure an equitable, sustainable delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine strategy.

“As part of the Vaccine Strategy's Taskforce, we supported the vaccines negotiation team and supported the implementation of the vaccine strategy. We are pleased we can continue to support New Zealanders to access the treatments they need to protect against the on-going effect of COVID-19,” concludes Dr Hughes.

View the call for funding applications

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Save The Children: Kiwi Kids Call For Greater Action On Climate Crisis

Over 175 messages from Kiwi kids highlight their fears about climate change and call for greater investment in safe, reliable public transport, more reuseable options, less plastic in packaging, and raising awareness of the increasing impact of climate change on Pacific nations. More


Rocket Lab: Climate Change Research Mission Focused On Arctic Ice Caps

Across two Electron launches in 2024, Rocket Lab will deploy NASA’s PREFIRE mission to study naturally occurring Arctic radiation to understand its impact on melting glaciers, sea ice, clouds & water, and climate modelling & forecasting. More


SAFE for Animals: Lame Sheep Caked In Mud Unacceptable

Footage has been passed on to SAFE which shows Southland sheep caked in mud & struggling to walk. Photos were taken in July also showing sheep standing in mud. "Not only are these sheep caked in mud, but they’re also struggling to walk. This suggests that they’re lame, which is one of the risks of winter grazing," says Will Appelbe. More

Government: Partners With More Industrial Users To Lower Emissions

Helping seventeen more businesses reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Equal to taking almost 25,000 cars off the road. Achieves 67,300 tonnes of carbon emissions saved annually once projects are up and running. More


APEC: Good Regulatory Practices For Better Policies Public Benefits

Regulators need to strive to do better in designing policies that are balanced, equitable, & eliminate undue burdens on small businesses and others with untapped economic potential. “We must never forget that at the core of everything we do, we aim to make people’s lives better,” says Richard Revesz. More


Science Media Centre: Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 