Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business Price Indexes: June 2023 Quarter

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 11:19 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Business price indexes includes the producers price index (PPI), capital goods price index (CGPI), and farm expenses price index (FEPI).

Key facts

In the June 2023 quarter compared with the March 2023 quarter:

  • output producers price index (PPI) rose 0.2 percent
  • input PPI fell 0.2 percent
  • farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 0.7 percent
  • capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 1.1 percent.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
APEC: There is No Option But To Work Together To Save The Planet


Secretary Granholm opened the 13th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting by exhorting her counterparts to face climate change by pursuing a just energy transition. “The bottom line is, there is no option but to work together. Our greatest challenges can be our best opportunities and that none of us is alone in this fight to save the planet.” More


Save The Children: Kiwi Kids Call For Greater Action On Climate Crisis

Over 175 messages from young adults highlight their fears about climate change and call for greater investment in safe, reliable public transport, more reuseable options, less plastic in packaging, and raising awareness of the increasing impact of climate change on Pacific nations. More


Rocket Lab: Climate Change Research Mission Focused On Arctic Ice Caps

Across two Electron launches in 2024, Rocket Lab will deploy NASA’s PREFIRE mission to study naturally occurring Arctic radiation to understand its impact on melting glaciers, sea ice, clouds & water, and climate modelling & forecasting. More

SAFE for Animals: Lame Sheep Caked In Mud Unacceptable

Footage has been passed on to SAFE which shows Southland sheep caked in mud & struggling to walk. Photos were taken in July also showing sheep standing in mud. "Not only are these sheep caked in mud, but they’re also struggling to walk. This suggests that they’re lame, which is one of the risks of winter grazing," says Will Appelbe. More


Government: Partners With More Industrial Users To Lower Emissions

Helping seventeen more businesses reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Equal to taking almost 25,000 cars off the road. Achieves 67,300 tonnes of carbon emissions saved annually once projects are up and running. More


Science Media Centre: Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 