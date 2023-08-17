Business Price Indexes: June 2023 Quarter
Thursday, 17 August 2023, 11:19 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Business price indexes includes the producers price index
(PPI), capital goods price index (CGPI), and farm expenses
price index (FEPI).
Key facts
In the June 2023
quarter compared with the March 2023
quarter:
- output producers price index (PPI) rose
0.2 percent
- input PPI fell 0.2 percent
- farm
expenses price index (FEPI) rose 0.7 percent
- capital
goods price index (CGPI) rose 1.1
percent.
