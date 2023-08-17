Business Price Indexes: June 2023 Quarter



Secretary Granholm opened the 13th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting by exhorting her counterparts to face climate change by pursuing a just energy transition. “The bottom line is, there is no option but to work together. Our greatest challenges can be our best opportunities and that none of us is alone in this fight to save the planet.” More



Save The Children: Kiwi Kids Call For Greater Action On Climate Crisis

Over 175 messages from young adults highlight their fears about climate change and call for greater investment in safe, reliable public transport, more reuseable options, less plastic in packaging, and raising awareness of the increasing impact of climate change on Pacific nations. More



Rocket Lab: Climate Change Research Mission Focused On Arctic Ice Caps

Across two Electron launches in 2024, Rocket Lab will deploy NASA’s PREFIRE mission to study naturally occurring Arctic radiation to understand its impact on melting glaciers, sea ice, clouds & water, and climate modelling & forecasting. More