Z Energy Launches Home Electricity Offer For EV Drivers

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 1:01 pm
Z Energy (Z) has today launched its first foray into EV home charging.

The ‘EV at home’ electricity offer by Z is designed to offer EV and Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) drivers three hours of free power between 3am-6am that could add up to 120kms of free range[i]. In addition, users receive half price night rates (compared to day rates), between 9pm and 7am.

Customers can also choose to add on an Evnex smart charger, which can be purchased on a two-year interest free payback basis, to enable timed charging.

Studies have shown that the average daily driving commute is approximately 30km, which means that Z believes that EV and PHEV drivers on the Z EV at home plan with the Evnex smart charger could potentially do their daily commute for free[ii].

Z Chief Executive Lindis Jones says: “EV and PHEV drivers can set their timer to charge their car early every morning so it’s ready to drive when they get up, making the most of the free power offer. In addition, shifting electricity use to off-peak times where possible helps to reduce the peaks and our reliance on fossil-fuel generation[iii].

“It’s an offer that I and a number of our other Z staff[iv] look forward to using for our own EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric vehicles. It also signals Z’s ongoing commitment to working towards a low carbon future.

“This home charging offer builds on Z’s rapid expansion of its EV charging network to meet forecast demand, with plans to have EV charging available at 20 percent of the Z retail service station sites by the end of 2023.

“For Z, it’s yet another signal that we believe electricity will play a huge role in New Zealand’s low carbon mobility transition and demonstrates our intention to grow our presence in this sector.

“The offer is the first that leverages Z’s increased investment in Flick Energy Limited earlier this year, so that we now own 100%,” Lindis says.

Z GM Strategy & Low Carbon, Nic Williams, says the offer underscores the fact that Z is now an integrated energy company, focused on meeting the needs of its customers now and into the future.

“This means as we continue to deliver the fuel Aotearoa needs today, we can also provide customers with low carbon alternatives for their transport energy needs.

“A core component of the transition to a low-carbon economy is a scaled domestic EV charging network that enables accessible, convenient, and reliable charging solutions to meet the needs of drivers now and into the future,” says Nic.

