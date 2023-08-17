Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Deloitte New Zealand Strengthens Infrastructure And Urban Regeneration Offering

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 6:36 pm
Press Release: Deloitte New Zealand

New Zealand has a significant infrastructure challenge which is going to require an unprecedented period of investment. Deloitte New Zealand’s newly strengthened infrastructure offering reflects this national investment with the addition of experienced professionals who allow the firm to work alongside our clients to deliver market-leading solutions across the asset lifecycle, in both the public and private sectors.

The dedicated infrastructure team draws on a strong understanding of the infrastructure market in Australia and New Zealand, as well as a pragmatic perspective on how to address the infrastructure challenges that lie ahead.

We are therefore happy to announce the appointment of Norm Castles who has recently joined Deloitte as a Partner in the Infrastructure and Commercial Advisory, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in major projects advisory, establishment and delivery.

Norm’s background in the provision of advisory services to major infrastructure and asset intensive organisations, has provided him with extensive skills in programme governance, procurement strategy, design management, due diligence, project assurance and project delivery.

“There is a critical need to drive awareness of the broad-based benefits of smart and responsible infrastructure and create a roadmap to enable better decision-making. When infrastructure is planned both intentionally and responsibly, it can provide significant benefits to individuals, communities, future generations, and the environment,” says Castles.

Building out the infrastructure team are newly appointed Deloitte directors, Liz Robinson and Trevor Manners.

Liz Robinson is a project manager, risk manager and civil engineer with significant experience in logistically challenging transportation and building projects. She is practiced in risk analysis and management, engineering management, contract administration and procurement.

With experience working across the asset lifecycle, from portfolio strategic planning through capital project delivery, Trevor Manners has a deep understanding of the complex challenges that clients face when resolving infrastructure issues. Trevor brings strategic asset management, asset planning, governance, delivery model strategies, procurement, and project and design management skills to Deloitte.

Together, these senior experts expand Deloitte’s Infrastructure Advisory team, blending technical competencies with commercial advice to provide a full suite of services to clients, helping them progress opportunities beyond a business case to standing up capital works programmes.

“We are committed to investing in our skillset across infrastructure and urban regeneration and will be welcoming additional technical experts in the coming months,” continues Castles.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Deloitte New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
APEC: There is No Option But To Work Together To Save The Planet


Secretary Granholm opened the 13th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting by exhorting her counterparts to face climate change by pursuing a just energy transition. “There is no option but to work together. Our greatest challenges can be our best opportunities ... None of us is alone in this fight to save the planet.” More


Save The Children: Kiwi Kids Call For Greater Action On Climate Crisis

Over 175 messages from young adults highlight their fears about climate change and call for greater investment in safe, reliable public transport, more reuseable options, less plastic in packaging, and raising awareness of the increasing impact of climate change on Pacific nations. More


Rocket Lab: Climate Change Research Mission Focused On Arctic Ice Caps

Across two Electron launches in 2024, Rocket Lab will deploy NASA’s PREFIRE mission to study naturally occurring Arctic radiation to understand its impact on melting glaciers, sea ice, clouds & water, and climate modelling & forecasting. More

SAFE for Animals: Lame Sheep Caked In Mud Unacceptable

Footage has been passed on to SAFE which shows Southland sheep caked in mud & struggling to walk. Photos were taken in July also showing sheep standing in mud. "Not only are these sheep caked in mud, but they’re also struggling to walk. This suggests that they’re lame, which is one of the risks of winter grazing," says Will Appelbe. More


Government: Partners With More Industrial Users To Lower Emissions

Helping seventeen more businesses reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Equal to taking almost 25,000 cars off the road. Achieves 67,300 tonnes of carbon emissions saved annually once projects are up and running. More


Science Media Centre: Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts remain skeptical. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 