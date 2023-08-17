Deloitte New Zealand Strengthens Infrastructure And Urban Regeneration Offering

New Zealand has a significant infrastructure challenge which is going to require an unprecedented period of investment. Deloitte New Zealand’s newly strengthened infrastructure offering reflects this national investment with the addition of experienced professionals who allow the firm to work alongside our clients to deliver market-leading solutions across the asset lifecycle, in both the public and private sectors.

The dedicated infrastructure team draws on a strong understanding of the infrastructure market in Australia and New Zealand, as well as a pragmatic perspective on how to address the infrastructure challenges that lie ahead.

We are therefore happy to announce the appointment of Norm Castles who has recently joined Deloitte as a Partner in the Infrastructure and Commercial Advisory, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in major projects advisory, establishment and delivery.

Norm’s background in the provision of advisory services to major infrastructure and asset intensive organisations, has provided him with extensive skills in programme governance, procurement strategy, design management, due diligence, project assurance and project delivery.

“There is a critical need to drive awareness of the broad-based benefits of smart and responsible infrastructure and create a roadmap to enable better decision-making. When infrastructure is planned both intentionally and responsibly, it can provide significant benefits to individuals, communities, future generations, and the environment,” says Castles.

Building out the infrastructure team are newly appointed Deloitte directors, Liz Robinson and Trevor Manners.

Liz Robinson is a project manager, risk manager and civil engineer with significant experience in logistically challenging transportation and building projects. She is practiced in risk analysis and management, engineering management, contract administration and procurement.

With experience working across the asset lifecycle, from portfolio strategic planning through capital project delivery, Trevor Manners has a deep understanding of the complex challenges that clients face when resolving infrastructure issues. Trevor brings strategic asset management, asset planning, governance, delivery model strategies, procurement, and project and design management skills to Deloitte.

Together, these senior experts expand Deloitte’s Infrastructure Advisory team, blending technical competencies with commercial advice to provide a full suite of services to clients, helping them progress opportunities beyond a business case to standing up capital works programmes.

“We are committed to investing in our skillset across infrastructure and urban regeneration and will be welcoming additional technical experts in the coming months,” continues Castles.

