Tailored to Your Lifestyle: Discover Personalised Floor Plans from Advance Build

The concept of home holds a deeply personal meaning for each of us, shaped by our unique lifestyles and priorities. When it comes to building your dream home, Advance Build understands this. As New Zealand's leading provider of customisable prefabricated homes, Advance Build is dedicated to ensuring that every home they construct is tailor-made to suit its owner perfectly. Advance Build offers a new approach to building, constructing customisable prefabricated homes from their purpose-built factory in Kerikeri and transporting them to the happy new homers property.

With over 15 years of experience, Advance Build has extensive expertise and experience in building and designing prefabricated homes. To streamline the process of getting you started on your prefabricated home journey, they have poured all of their experience into their range of floor plans. These meticulously crafted layouts serve as a starting point for homeowners to create a space that truly reflects their individual tastes and lifestyle. Their commitment to customisation is reshaping the housing market, empowering homeowners to reimagine the way they design and build their homes.

Introducing Advance Build's Revolutionary Approach to Personalised Prefabricated Homes With their range of Floor Plan Designs

Advance Build is redefining the way we understand home customisation. Traditionally, customisation in the housing industry has been constrained by factors such as time and cost, but Advance Build has ingeniously overcome these barriers. They have done so by employing a modular design approach, wherein every component of a home, from the floor plan to the exterior finishes, can be tailored to suit individual requirements and tastes. Drawing on their years of experience, they have designed a range of "battle tested" floor plans, ranging from 60m² to 155m² to help customers envision their prefabricated home from the very start of the design process.

Prefabricated homes, such as those built by Advance Build, present substantial benefits. The design flexibility allows homeowners to freely adapt the layout to their lifestyle and aesthetic preferences, whether it's modifying room sizes or choosing specific design elements.

Customise To Your Heart's Content

At Advance Build, the range of customisation options is as diverse as the homeowners they work with. Special emphasis is placed on tailoring floor plans to match individual lifestyles, preferences, and needs. Whether you're a young couple looking for an open-plan living space to entertain friends, or a growing family needing extra bedrooms, Advance Build takes the time to understand your unique requirements and transforms them into a reality.

In addition to the personalisation of floor plans, Advance Build is proud to incorporate sustainable and eco-friendly design elements into their homes. Homeowners can opt for energy-efficient features such as double glazing, high-quality insulation, and low-energy appliances. These measures not only contribute to a greener future but also result in long-term savings on energy bills.

Finally, Advance Build offers a wealth of options for interior and exterior finishes and materials. From the sleek elegance of stainless steel kitchen fittings to the warm earthiness of timber flooring, the choice is entirely yours. The exterior finish of your home can be equally customised to suit your taste, whether that be classic weatherboard, contemporary linear boards, or something else entirely. This flexibility ensures that your prefab home is a true reflection of your personal style and taste.

Building Together: Advance Build's Collaborative Approach to Design and Construction

Advance Build takes pride in its collaborative approach when it comes to designing and building your dream home. The company boasts a dedicated team of experienced home consultants who work hand-in-hand with homeowners. They take the time to understand your unique requirements, aspirations, and lifestyle. Guiding you every step of the way, they ensure that each aspect of your home, from the layout to the finishing touches, is a perfect reflection of you.

Notably, communication is at the heart of Advance Build's operations. The company fosters a seamless interaction between its team and the clients throughout the design and construction process. From the initial consultation, right through to the placement of your home on your property, you'll be kept up to date. This collaborative ethos eliminates any potential stress, ensuring the path to your new home is a journey enjoyable from start to finish. With Advance Build, you're not just purchasing a home; you're becoming part of a community that places you and your dreams at the heart of everything they do.

The Advance Build Advantage

What sets Advance Build apart from traditional home construction methods is its unique and innovative approach. Whereas traditional building methods involve constructing a house from the ground up on-site, Advance Build assembles the majority of the home in a controlled factory environment. This approach not only ensures high-quality construction but also significantly reduces the time taken to build your home, making it a cost-effective and time-efficient alternative.

Cost-Effectiveness and Time Efficiency: The Value of Prefabricated Homes

Prefabricated homes, like those built by Advance Build, offer the dual benefits of cost-effectiveness and time efficiency. By constructing a large part of the home within a factory setting, weather-related delays become a thing of the past, and the building timeline is drastically reduced. The efficiency of this method translates directly into savings for the homeowner, making this an economically sound choice.

Moreover, the controlled factory environment allows for precise planning and usage of materials, which further reduces costs without compromising the quality of the final product. The end result is a beautifully crafted home, ready in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional home building methods.

Quality Materials and Craftsmanship: The Cornerstone of Advance Build's Construction Process

At the heart of Advance Build's operations is an unwavering commitment to quality. The company prides itself on its use of high-quality materials and its unparalleled craftsmanship. Every element of an Advance Build home, from the fixtures to the finishing touches, is carefully selected and expertly assembled to ensure durability and aesthetic appeal. Their team of experienced craftsmen meticulously construct each home with the highest level of attention to detail, ensuring a final product that not only meets but exceeds the customer’s expectations. With Advance Build, you are assured of a home that is not only beautiful and unique but also built to last.

Get Started on Your Prefabricated Home Journey with Advance Build

Advance Build stands as the epitome of quality construction, individuality, and cost-effectiveness in the New Zealand modular home industry. Their tried and tested customisable floor plans allow homeowners to create a lived space that is truly their own, tailored to their unique lifestyle and design preferences. Every Advance Build home is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, from the sustainable and eco-friendly design elements to the extensive options for interior and exterior finishes.

The collaborative approach and continuous communication throughout the design and construction process not only ensure a stress-free journey but also create a final product that is a perfect reflection of the homeowner's dreams. Whether it's the time efficiency and cost-effectiveness of their unique construction method or the high-quality materials and craftsmanship that go into every home, Advance Build brings undeniable value to their customers.

If you are looking to get started on your prefabricated journey and would like to know more, head to www.advancebuild.co.nz and get in contact with the experts.

