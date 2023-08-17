Seafood Stars Shine In The Sustainability Space

Seafood New Zealand has presented Seafood Stars Awards to eight people who have each made a significant contribution to New Zealand’s commercial seafood industry.

Seafood NZ CEO Dr Jeremy Helson announced the winners at the conclusion of the industry’s annual conference at Te Papa in Wellington.

“These are incredibly humble, hard-working people. It’s an honour to recognise each of them for what they’ve given back to the industry, to bring their achievements in sustainable fishing and food production, health, safety and wellbeing and more to the surface.”

The 2023 winners of the four categories are:

Young Achiever Award

For a young achiever (under 35 years of age) who has made a positive difference to the seafood industry.

Joint winners: Ben Pierce and Annie Fleming

Ben is a Havelock-based young seafood industry professional, marine farmer and skipper currently working as a marketing assistant and project developer at Mills Bay Mussels. A councillor and seafood sector representative on the Food & Fibre Youth Network, in 2022 he co-founded Young Fish NZ, a networking group for under-35s involved in all parts of the country’s commercial seafood industry, building a strong, supportive community for those earlier in their careers. Ben was also named a finalist in the Future Leader category of the 2023 Seafood Sustainability Awards.

Annie Fleming is Shellfish Division Commercial Manager at Talley’s in Blenheim. Annie is an esteemed member of the Institute of Directors. She currently holds a position on the Marlborough Shellfish Quality Program Board of Executives, and serves as a Director of Clearwater Mussels Limited. Her strong involvement in Aquaculture and Environmental Planning for the Marlborough Sounds highlights her dedication to sustainability and the environment. Annie possesses an incredibly positive and can-do attitude, which is complemented by her sharp intellect and genuine care for people. Recently, she played a vital role in the acquisition of a local seafood company and successfully led the transition of 160 new employees into her Blenheim site.

Seafood Sector Leadership Award

Awarded to the entity or individual that has delivered high impact results that have contributed to creating a positive future for the industry.

Winner: Darren Guard

A member of the oldest commercial fishing family in New Zealand, Darren worked his way up through the business for 20 years, progressing from crew to skipper and finally managing director. Darren then worked both Maritime New Zealand and Sealord as a health and safety specialist, successfully reducing fisher injury rates. He began his own Nelson-based business, Guard Safety, in 2015, which provides health, safety and well-being services to the wider maritime industry. Darren was instrumental in founding the NZ Fishing Health and Safety Forum and the online MarineSAFE safety education platform. He also provides operations for FirstMate New Zealand, a charity that supports the health and well-being of people in the commercial fishing and aquaculture sectors.

Future Adaptation Award

Presented to the entity or individual that has adapted their fishing or processing practices to reduce adverse impacts on the marine environment or protected species.

Joint winners: Akaroa Salmon and Rob Ansley

Duncan Bates accepted the award on behalf of Akaroa Salmon New Zealand, the first farmed King Salmon company to replace the wild fish oil in their feed with a farmed algae oil. Working with Biomar, their Australian-based feed supplier, Akaroa Salmon developed AlgaPrime, a feed grown on sugar cane waste that replaces the required Omega-3s required in a salmon’s diet across their entire range of feeds. The AlgaPrime production process is powered by renewable energy, resulting in low carbon, water, and land footprints and has decreased the amount of wild fish needed to raise the King Salmon. In addition, Akaroa Salmon have been monitoring the overall Omega-3 levels in the harvested salmon and they have never looked better – so the customer can be offered an even healthier product.

Rob Ansley is a second-generation fisherman based in New Plymouth. In 2020, following the enforcement of a set-netting ban off the Taranaki coast, Rob adapted his 12.2-metre vessel, Layla, from set netting to long lining, a significant investment. He has since developed new techniques to target rig with hooks, and has been working with Fisheries New Zealand and the industry to evaluate bait options and ways to catch rig economically. He shares his sustainability learnings and adventures on his Ocean Pearl Fisheries Ltd Facebook page.

Life Membership Award

To someone who has substantial positive difference to the seafood industry over many years, and who has been a highly effective and respected seafood industry leader.

Joint winners: Peter ‘Herb’ Herbert and Jeremy Cooper/Stormalong ‘Storm’ Stanley

Herb has worked in the seafood industry for over 34 years. He owns Coromandel-based business Sea Urchin New Zealand, which he now runs with his children and grandchildren. A motivated, driven and hard-working individual, Herb was an early adopter of the Quota Management System, believing fisheries should be managed at the coal-face level. He is currently Chair of the Kina Industry Council, sits on the Pāua Industry Council (PIC) as a Pāua MAC2 representative, and is heavily involved with Spearfishing New Zealand.

Jeremy and Storm have both made long, substantial contributions to the pāua industry, enabling it to flourish in the face of challenge. They are active in the research and data-collection space; before electronic recording of catch was commonplace or required, they had implemented a sophisticated data programme to record fine-scale information about their catch and ensure harvesting levels remained sustainable. Jeremy has been CEO of the Pāua Industry Council (PIC) for 15 years, and Storm the Chair of the PIC Board of Directors.

Notes:

· The 2023 Seafood Conference took place at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa on 16 and 17 August.

· It was the first conference hosted by industry body Seafood New Zealand following its amalgamation with Fisheries Inshore New Zealand and the Deepwater Group.

· The Seafood Stars Awards began in 2016 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Quota Management System (QMS). This is their 8th year.

