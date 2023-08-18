Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lotto NZ Appoints Scientific Games To Spearhead Gaming And Digital Systems Replacement.

Friday, 18 August 2023, 11:32 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Lotto NZ today announced it has appointed global lottery company Scientific Games as partner for its major project to upgrade the systems that support both MyLotto and Lotto NZ instore technology.

The project, which Lotto NZ is calling the EDGE Programme (Experience Driven Gaming Engine), will see the New Zealand national lottery replace its interactive system supporting MyLotto, and its core gaming system–which includes the platforms and retail point-of-sale technology supporting its network of around 1,200 retail stores across New Zealand.

Like many other businesses, Lotto NZ has seen a big shift towards digital over the past three years, with online play now making up around 46% of total sales.

“This is the right time to invest in a fit-for-purpose system that will set us up for the future, support omnichannel growth, and provide New Zealanders the world’s best and safest customer experience,” says Lotto CEO Chris Lyman.

Michael Conforti, President of International for Scientific Games, said “Lotto New Zealand is a recognised leader in the global lottery industry, and we are honoured to be selected as its partner for this exciting and transformative project. We are committed to a technology implementation that will responsibly drive Lotto New Zealand’s business to the next level and meet its plans for future growth and digital game innovation.”

Scientific Games’ next generation technology will support Lotto NZ’s focus on socially responsible growth and help move the business towards a more integrated and personalised player experience across its digital channels.

Using a modular solution, the new technology will ensure a robust back end that can meet the predicted increase in digital demand over the next decade and allow for new features and enhancements to be seamlessly added as technology, game designs and game controls evolve.

Lyman says the technology supporting Lotto NZ’s current gaming system has been in place for around 20 years so is reaching end-of-life, and no longer supports Lotto NZ’s vision in an increasingly competitive and digital market.

“We are excited about the future of digital, but we also have our roots in a strong technology-based retail network that we will continue to support, initially with an upgrade of our retail terminals and down the track with a programme of instore modernisation and omnichannel opportunities,” Lyman says.

“We see Scientific Games’ demonstrated innovation and leadership in developing quality, socially responsible gaming technology as a great match for us. We’re confident of a collaborative and successful partnership in the years to come and are excited about getting this programme of work started.”

Today’s announcement of a partnership with Scientific Games ends an 18-month procurement process to appoint a technology partner from a closed group of potential suppliers.

Notes for Editors

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

The company’s iLottery platform and the SG Content Hub, an all-new digital content aggregator, will deliver online games, including draw-based games and eInstant games from Scientific Games as well as leading lottery-focused digital game studios from around the world.

