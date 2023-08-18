Woolworths New Zealand Bolsters Community Investment With $1.5 Million Donation To Food Charities

Woolworths New Zealand is donating an additional $1.5 million to its food rescue and food welfare partners to support those Kiwis most affected by the cost of living and climate crises.

With the demand for food support by Kiwi families at an all time high, Woolworths New Zealand is providing further donations, via its Food for Good Foundation, to its charity partners working on the frontline including KidsCan, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch City Missions and The Salvation Army.

It will also give more support to KiwiHarvest and Woolworths’ other food rescue partners who are dealing with a sharp rise in community need, as well as being impacted by their own funding shortfalls.

“2023 has been incredibly tough for many, many New Zealanders,” says Spencer Sonn, Woolworths New Zealand’s Managing Director.

“The sustained cost of living crisis coupled with the devastating weather impacts to critical food growing regions in the North Island, including many homes and livelihoods mean that more of our communities are in dire need of support.”

“We are therefore immediately investing in hunger relief to boost organisations providing emergency food support. This will deliver thousands of additional meals and food bank items to support those most in need today. In addition, we will invest in our partner food rescue organisations to continue their important work diverting surplus food to those most in need.”

In the last financial year, Woolworths New Zealand contributed over $12m in food and funds to the food rescue sector and local community organisations.

Today’s announcement kicks off the new financial year with an extra $1.5m boost to the business’ community contributions.

The Salvation Army’s National Director Community Ministries, Jono Bell says this year it is facing an 41% increase of people requiring food support.

“People are doing it tough in communities around the country. The cost of living increases and utilities costs are all compounding the issue and we know that buying kai is one of the first things people go without. This generous donation from Woolworths New Zealand will go to our frontline centres to purchase kai to pass onto those that need it most.”

KidsCan CEO and founder Julie Chapman says that the funding has come at a critical time.

"The cost of living crisis is having a huge impact on struggling families, so this generous donation from Woolworths New Zealand will make such a difference to the children we support, in particular our under 5s. $75,000 allows us to support 125 preschoolers - around four kindergartens - with food, shoes and clothing for a whole year.”

“Woolworths New Zealand are long-term supporters of our early childhood programme. They recognise the importance of fuelling young children with nutritious food from the beginning of their lives. Their trucks are always a welcome sight at our partner centres as they deliver fresh, healthy food every week. Teachers tell us our meals mean children are happier, more settled, and have more energy for playing and learning.”

“We couldn't deliver this programme without Woolworths New Zealand’s continued support."

Woolworths New Zealand’s additional donation is a part of Woolworths Group’s increased funding for hunger relief across Australia and New Zealand to help meet the growing need on both sides of the Tasman.

© Scoop Media

