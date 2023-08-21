Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

nib New Zealand Delivers Strong Result For FY23

Monday, 21 August 2023, 5:30 pm
Press Release: nib New Zealand

  • nib NZ delivered an underwriting result of $36.1 million1 for FY23, up from $25.4 million in FY22
  • Underwriting result includes a 12-month contribution of $NZ2.4 million from the life and living business2
  • Net policyholder growth of 3.2%
  • nib NZ continued to deliver tailored health programs including cardio, diabetes and weight management

nib New Zealand (nib NZ) delivered an underwriting result of $36.1 million for FY23, up from $25.4 million in FY22. FY23 underwriting results include a 12-month contribution of $2.4 million from the life and living insurance business, compared to a two-month contribution of $NZ0.1 million in FY22.

Net premium revenue grew 15.9% to $360.7 million, driven by total policyholder growth of 3.2% across all businesses. Resident Private Health Insurance policyholder growth was 3.8%. Claims increased 18.5% as a result of growth and claims inflation, with lower claiming rates in the year prior.

Commissions and marketing expenses rose 13.5%, excluding a one-off deferred acquisition cost adjustment. nib NZ continued to invest in technology, and integrate the life and living and OrbitProtect businesses.

nib’s life and living products include life, serious illness, trauma, and income protection insurance. OrbitProtect3 contributed $1.1 million profit (before tax) for FY23. OrbitProtect helps provide insurance cover for international students and workers, and inbound travellers visiting New Zealand.

It’s been a good year again for the New Zealand business, where we have increased the number of policyholders and maintained the value we offer nib members,” said nib NZ Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin. “Businesses that were affected by COVID-19, which closed international borders and slowed access to healthcare across the country, are recovering. We’ve added a new business, OrbitProtect, and our life and living business is performing well.”

Mr Hennin said non-financial highlights of the year include nib NZ’s continued work in its population health programmes in partnership with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, and health management initiatives that include weight loss, diabetes management and heart health. “Our purpose is to provide value for members and drive towards better health outcomes for members, their families and the communities in which we work,” Mr Hennin said.

Outlook 

nib Chair Tony Ryall said FY24 will bring continued challenges for nib NZ. “Healthcare demand, will continue to grow,” Mr Ryall said. “New Zealand has an ageing population, and consumers expect better health outcomes, sometimes driven by treatment and technology advancements.

The challenge is to meet those demands and excel, delivering value and better healthcare outcomes in everything we do. This is especially demanding in an environment of rising rates and increasing cost pressures. We know nib members face challenges. Delivering value is an important part of what we do.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from nib New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More


Government: Collaboration Between Air NZ & Te Pūkenga

Te Pūkenga/NMIT has signed a memorandum of understanding with AirNZ which will support the training of more aircraft engineers and develop a pathway to work, representing a major step forward for tertiary education in the upper South Island.
More


APEC: Women’s Economic Empowerment

APEC members have agreed to intensify their efforts to remove structural barriers preventing women from diverse backgrounds from fully benefiting from economic growth, to rebalance men’s and women’s contribution to the care economy, and to advance gender equality through budgeting practices. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but things have rapidly deteriorated and we’re now looking at $6.75. That’s a significant drop and means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More


UN News: Unlocking Power Of Traditional Medicine Through Science

The first global Traditional Medicine Summit focused on sharing evidence and best practices in this field has begun in the Indian city of Gandhinagar. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of bringing together ancient wisdom and modern science for the health and well-being of the planet. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 