Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Landmark Event On The Path Toward A Resilient And 100% Renewable Energy System

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 6:18 am
Press Release: SEANZ

Aotearoa New Zealand's premier sustainable energy event SEANZ (Sustainable Energy Association NZ) 2023 Conference | Tomorrow's Energy Today will be a milestone event this year with the inclusion of a utility solar stream alongside conventional commercial and industrial as well as residential market focus.

SEANZ 2023 is set to gather industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts for a transformative experience from 21-22 September 2023. In its new multi-stream format SEANZ 2023 includes a stand-alone focus on utility-scale solar for the first time ever. After last year's sell-out event, the move to The Pullman, Auckland for 2023 will accommodate increased attendance, and this year attendees can look forward to a diverse range of opportunities, including

Innovative Multi-Stream Format: Recognising the diverse needs of the energy sector, the conference introduces a new multi-stream format. This format ensures that crucial information pertaining to residential, commercial, industrial solar, as well as utility-scale solar, is delivered concurrently. This unique approach caters to all market segments independently, addressing their specific requirements and challenges.

Expanded Professional Development: The conference is geared to provide unparalleled professional development, featuring an increased number of technology workshops, plenary tech sessions, and standards sessions.

Largest Industry Exhibition: The SEANZ Conference 2023 boasts the largest industry exhibition, offering both members and non-members an exclusive opportunity to explore the latest offerings from local and global suppliers and manufacturers. The dedicated exhibition center will serve as a hub for innovation, showcasing the most cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

Networking Opportunities: Free networking sessions facilitate valuable connections among attendees, creating an environment where professionals can interact, exchange ideas, and forge collaborations that drive the energy sector forward.

Gala Dinner and Awards: The highlight of the event is the SEANZ Sonnen Aotearoa Industry Gala Dinner, followed by the prestigious SEANZ Fronius Aotearoa Industry Awards. The evening will be hosted by the charismatic MC, Mike Puru. This celebratory occasion recognises outstanding contributions and achievements within the industry.

SEANZ Chairman Brendan Winitana says "with the urgency required to address energy resilience, energy hardship, and our 100% renewable energy target, participation in the solar and distributed energy industry has never been greater. We look forward to hosting the leaders of Aotearoa New Zealand's energy transformation with a conference format that will ensure the participation and collaboration necessary to meet the energy challenges of today and the future."

SEANZ Conference 2023 wouldn't be possible without our Platinum Partner Taspac Energy, Gold Partners solarZero and Entelar Energy, and Exhibition and Networking Partners Sonnen | Fronius | Ara Ake | REC | YHI | JA Russell | Rise Energy | Smiths | WITT/Te Pukenga | Revolve Energy | Chelion | SLR | Ecotricity | Hummingbird | Solar Group | Ideal Electrical | Dicker Data | Trina Solar | Kuehne+Nagel | McKay | Yingli Solar | Positron | Jinko Solar | Energy Systems Group | Raystech

For more information, registration details, and updates, please visit our website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SEANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More


Government: Collaboration Between Air NZ & Te Pūkenga

Te Pūkenga/NMIT has signed a memorandum of understanding with AirNZ which will support the training of more aircraft engineers and develop a pathway to work, representing a major step forward for tertiary education in the upper South Island.
More


APEC: Women’s Economic Empowerment

APEC members have agreed to intensify their efforts to remove structural barriers preventing women from diverse backgrounds from fully benefiting from economic growth, to rebalance men’s and women’s contribution to the care economy, and to advance gender equality through budgeting practices. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but things have rapidly deteriorated and we’re now looking at $6.75. That’s a significant drop and means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More


UN News: Unlocking Power Of Traditional Medicine Through Science

The first global Traditional Medicine Summit focused on sharing evidence and best practices in this field has begun in the Indian city of Gandhinagar. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of bringing together ancient wisdom and modern science for the health and well-being of the planet. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 