Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Finity announces a strategic partnership with NIWA

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 7:16 am
Press Release: NIWA

New Zealand’s foremost source of climate, freshwater and ocean science

Auckland, 22 August 2023 – Leading actuarial and analytics firm, Finity, has formalised a strategic partnership with the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA). The partnership leverages Finity’s knowledge of the financial aspects of natural perils modelling with NIWA’s extensive data and climate science expertise. This will give the insurance sector the highest quality view of risk at an address level for coastal inundation, storm, riverine and surface water flooding, and landslip, along with the most up to date projection of climate impacts.

“NIWA’s data and models will support insurance pricing, underwriting, reinsurance decision-making, and capital modelling both in New Zealand and the wider Pacific region. New Zealand is highly exposed to natural peril risk, making an understanding of perils critical for effective risk management and mitigation,” said Finity’s New Zealand Managing Principal John Smeed.

John Smeed

NIWA’s Dr Mark Bojesen-Trepka, Manager, Marketing and Industry Engagement, says “With this partnership NIWA can further extend the application of our world class climate and climate change science into the insurance sector to support risk and opportunity assessments at the asset, property and portfolio levels. Finity, being a leading provider of high-quality insurance solutions, can leverage our data and technical expertise to create informed and leading-edge advice and decision technologies that, ultimately, will benefit the New Zealand public.

“This is an exciting partnership for Finity that brings together a new and impressive array of technical skills, data and climate science in one place. Finity can translate this data to ensure our insurance sector clients are informed and empowered to make decisions about their products and services.” said Finity’s Climate and Sustainability Principal Rade Musulin. “We look forward to ongoing innovation and developing many more applications for NIWA’s science to secure the best outcomes for consumers of insurance services.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More


Government: Collaboration Between Air NZ & Te Pūkenga

Te Pūkenga/NMIT has signed a memorandum of understanding with AirNZ which will support the training of more aircraft engineers and develop a pathway to work, representing a major step forward for tertiary education in the upper South Island.
More


APEC: Women’s Economic Empowerment

APEC members have agreed to intensify their efforts to remove structural barriers preventing women from diverse backgrounds from fully benefiting from economic growth, to rebalance men’s and women’s contribution to the care economy, and to advance gender equality through budgeting practices. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but things have rapidly deteriorated and we’re now looking at $6.75. That’s a significant drop and means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More


UN News: Unlocking Power Of Traditional Medicine Through Science

The first global Traditional Medicine Summit focused on sharing evidence and best practices in this field has begun in the Indian city of Gandhinagar. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of bringing together ancient wisdom and modern science for the health and well-being of the planet. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 