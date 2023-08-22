Whittaker’s Celebrates Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori With Special Edition Miraka Kirīmi Block

Whittaker’s special edition Miraka Kirīmi (Creamy Milk) block produced to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week), 11-17 September, will again be available for purchase in stores nationwide after flying off the shelves in 2022.

While Whittaker’s have produced their 33% Koko Miraka Kirīmi tiakarete (33% Cocoa Creamy Milk chocolate) with the label translated into te Reo Māori for this annual celebration since 2020, this has evolved over time from only making limited quantities for one-off social media engagement, to making it more widely available since last year.

Co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker says as a New Zealand family-owned business that makes all of its world-class chocolate at its one factory in Porirua, Whittaker’s is proud to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

“Like many others across New Zealand, Whittaker’s is on a journey with te reo and, as part of that, we are proud to help raise awareness around Te Wiki o te Reo Māori by making Miraka Kirīmi for this annual celebration,” says Holly.

Whittaker’s is also supporting Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, and the revitalisation of te reo more broadly, through a range of other initiatives including: Te reo lessons for staff, producing recipes in te reo, and a donation to Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust.

The Miraka Kirīmi blocks will be available in stores nationwide from Monday 21 August for a limited time. The label has been translated into te reo with support and guidance from the Māori Language Commission, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

“We’ve produced a bit more Miraka Kirīmi this year so there is more available for Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers who want to share a block with their friends and whānau but it will only be available until stocks of this special edition block run out,” says Holly.

Whittaker’s classic Miraka Kirīmi (Creamy Milk) chocolate is Rainforest Alliance Certified™, as is their entire range of products that are crafted with Ghanaian cocoa beans.

