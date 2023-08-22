Calling All Change-MakeHERS

Nationwide search for young wahine leaders, volunteers, sports stars, and innovators.

Trailblazing young women tackling issues ranging from climate change to food poverty in Aotearoa are among hundreds of nominations pouring in for this year’s GirlBoss Awards.

The country’s largest awards event for young Kiwi women (aged 11-18), recognise and celebrate young wahine change-makers defying stereotypes and driving change in their communities.

GirlBoss New Zealand founder Alexia Hilbertidou says with over 250 nominations already, it’s shaping-up to be the biggest year yet, and with applications open until midnight 27th August there’s still time to nominate a young woman or apply today.

“Now, more than ever, the world needs the type of inspirational leadership shown by young wahine toa across New Zealand who are motivated to improve their lives and the lives of others,” she says. “We're after inspiring young change makers, facilitators, role models, and innovators helping shape the future of Aotearoa.”

A total of 11-thousand dollars in cash prizes are up for grabs across this year’s eleven diverse award categories of Trailblazer, Inclusion, Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths), Arts & Culture, Innovation, Sport, Emerging Leader, Community, Activator, Digital Impact and Enterprise.

PwC is one of 12 leading companies who have teamed up with GirlBoss NZ to help shine the light on inspiring young heroes throughout the country.

PwC Partner Scott McLiver says the GirlBoss Awards inspire and motivate young Kiwi women to become leaders in their industry and community and provide a platform to take their projects to the next level.

“We are very proud supporters of the GirlBoss mission. Collectively these young women are shattering the glass ceiling and redefining leadership going forward. It’s always so inspiring to meet them all in person, to hear their incredible stories and celebrate their success at the awards night.”

Ms Hilbertidou says The GirlBoss Awards generate compelling stories which capture the nation.

“Young women like 18-year-old Bella who successfully championed for the funding of Trikafta which saved her life, 13-year-old Georgia, who started New Zealand's largest poi company, providing jobs to people with disabilities and 17-year-old deaf student Hope Cotton who advocated for captioning on NZ Government material.”

“These are all young women whose stories were launched into New Zealand's mainstream media through The GirlBoss Awards”

Ms Hilbertidou says the awards are now in their sixth year, and she’s blown away by the stories of bold young women nominated so far.

“There’s the 17-year-old who has collected 12,000 signatures on her petition for youth mental health, a 16-year-old youth ambassador for Crohn's and Colitis, and a leader who has created an organization to support refugee students in New Zealand.”

“One young woman has personally planted 100 native trees this year, picked up several wheelie bins full of waste and diverted 40kg+ of food waste away from landfill while another has founded her school’s first breakfast club, so all students have a safe, warm place to go for some food and a chat.”

Other nominations include stories of young girls who love coding, farming and mechanics and are the only girls in their Technology and Agriculture classes.

“This is the ideal chance to put forward unique young people making a huge difference to so many others. It’s time to recognise and thank those selfless acts.”

2023 Award nominations are open for females aged 11-18 at GirlBoss New Zealand and close midnight 27th August.

The national winners will be announced at the GirlBoss NZ Awards event on 12th October.

© Scoop Media

