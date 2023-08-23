Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill Risks Viability Of Independent Media

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 6:58 am
Press Release: Free Speech Union

The Government’s Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill requirement that news media entities be subject to a “professional standards condition" threatens to curtail the role of the 4th Estate. This aspect of the legislation will limit media diversity by risking the viability of independent news sources who would prefer not to have their editorial discretion constrained, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“Creating a funding scheme only for regulated news media entities makes the media market increasingly uncompetitive or independent producers and limits media diversity.

“The Bill has a stated intention of supporting a “free and independent news media industry”, yet adding a requirement that to be eligible for the funding scheme, news entities need to be under the thumb of regulatory bodies or limited in their editorial decision-making is anything but.

“The explanatory note of the Bill notes it seeks to reduce risk to public trust in media by removing direct Government funding of media, an implicit reference to the Public Interest Journalism Fund (PIJF), which this scheme is supposed to replace.

“The issue with the PIJF was not simply with direct Government funding, but the strings that came attached to it. This Bill is no better as the strings remain, only indirectly. The Government needs to stop thinking it has the right to tip the scales of the news media market through its various conditions for funding."

Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More


Government: Collaboration Between Air NZ & Te Pūkenga

Te Pūkenga/NMIT has signed a memorandum of understanding with AirNZ which will support the training of more aircraft engineers and develop a pathway to work, representing a major step forward for tertiary education in the upper South Island.
More


APEC: Women’s Economic Empowerment

APEC members have agreed to intensify their efforts to remove structural barriers preventing women from diverse backgrounds from fully benefiting from economic growth, to rebalance men’s and women’s contribution to the care economy, and to advance gender equality through budgeting practices. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but things have rapidly deteriorated and we’re now looking at $6.75. That’s a significant drop and means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More


UN News: Unlocking Power Of Traditional Medicine Through Science

The first global Traditional Medicine Summit focused on sharing evidence and best practices in this field has begun in the Indian city of Gandhinagar. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of bringing together ancient wisdom and modern science for the health and well-being of the planet. More

