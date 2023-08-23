Batik Air Commences Flights Between Auckland And Kuala Lumpur Via Perth

Batik Air (previously known as Malindo Air) continues its expansion to the Australasia region with the launch of its latest route between Auckland (AKL) and Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Malaysia. The new service, which will operate six-times weekly via Perth (PER), Australia, will be commencing on 25 August 2023.

The introduction of this latest route to Auckland, the gateway to New Zealand, marks another significant milestone in Batik Air’s ongoing efforts to broaden its footprint both in the Asia Pacific and the global markets.

Additionally, for New Zealanders, this flight will provide connections over PER to the island paradise of Bali (DPS) and beyond to other routes in Indonesia. The flight will also offer seamless connectivity beyond the Kuala Lumpur International (KLIA) hub to the Indian Subcontinent, North Asia and ASEAN countries.

Group Strategy Director of Batik Air and Lion Group, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said the industry is experiencing high growth especially from the Australia-New Zealand regions while travellers can also benefit from seamless connectivity to numerous captivating destinations within the rapidly expanding network of the Batik Air and the Lion Air Group.

"We are delighted to provide New Zealanders with convenient non-stop direct flights to Perth, which offers myriad of exciting holiday attractions,” he said.

The flight also provides immediate connections over Perth to Bali, the epitome of a fun and relaxing island paradise, which offers a delightful blend of excitement and tranquillity. This allows



them to discover the captivating charm and cultural richness of the 'Island of Gods' with its pristine beaches, lush landscapes, captivating art, and deep spiritual traditions.

He also said that the Auckland - Kuala Lumpur route highlights Batik Air’s strong commitment to provide multiple services for New Zealanders to explore beautiful destinations in Malaysia such as Penang, Langkawi, Kuching, and Kota Kinabalu.

"With the opening of the Kuala Lumpur-Auckland route, we have accomplished a new feat and increased our connection in the Australasia market. We hope that tourists from New Zealand will also take advantage of our reasonable rates and dedicated services to explore Malaysia and beyond, by connecting to one of the other intriguing locations we fly to."

Batik Air is currently offering an all-inclusive one-way promotional fare between AKL - KUL at NZD636 for Economy Class and NZD2,076 for Business Class from AKL. This flight is operated using the brand-new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, which is fitted with 12 Business and 150 Economy Class seats. Please refer to the Fare Table for the remaining city-pairs.

Our all-in promotional fares are inclusive of 20kgs free baggage allowance for Economy Class and 40kgs for Business Class. Economy Class passengers may pre-purchase our special meals and any additional baggage requirements at a discounted rate which is available on Batik Air’s official website. Meals and drinks are also available for sales on-board at normal prices on all Batik Air flights.

To book flights and explore more about Batik Air, visit our official website www.batikair.com.my and www.malindoair.com.

Schedule: AKL– PER – KUL

FLT No Freq (Days) Sectors ETD ETA FLT TIME OD 196 2/5/6/7 AKL/PER 7:00 10:40 7:40 OD 196 2/5/6/7 PER/KUL 11:40 17:20 5:40

