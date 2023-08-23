Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Poacher Who Sold 4,664 Crayfish Valued At Nearly $300,000 Sentenced To Over Two Years In Prison

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 6:19 pm
Press Release: Fisheries New Zealand

A Wairoa man who poached crayfish that had a commercial value of nearly $300,000 has been jailed for two years and two and a half months.

John Nohotima (60) was today sentenced in the Wairoa District Court on one representative charge for the offending following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

He sold 4,664 recreationally-harvested crayfish to a black-market ring, and other people in his wider local community, for $68,690, following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Other members of the black-market ring were sentenced in March to home detention and community work. Meanwhile, Mr Nohotima’s sister, Anne Nohotima (53) was sentenced to 100 hours community work in the Tauranga District Court today for her part in the crayfish poaching. She sold 210 crayfish that her brother poached.

Fisheries New Zealand regional Fisheries Compliance manager Jodie Cole says Mr Nohotima was the key to the poaching ring’s operation.

“Mr Nohotima used falsified customary permits to illegally harvest this crayfish with around 16 craypots, fishing from the waters near Mahia Peninsula. The crayfish was on-sold to the Kawerau based ringleaders who distributed the crayfish throughout Auckland, Kawerau, Tauranga, Gisborne, Wairoa, Mahia and Napier.

“It was organised offending involving a number of people. The poaching ringleader, Martin Te Iwingaro Ernest Paul (49) who was earlier sentenced to 9 months home detention, would provide details of often fictious events to Mr Nohotima who would use these to obtain customary permits from Kaitiaki.

Mr Nohitima used different Kaitiaki to hide the number of crayfish he was harvesting. In all he gained 72 permits between 28 December and 21 July 2021, and he sold the crayfish between 1 September 2020 and 1 August 2021.

“Local iwi and marae leaders had no knowledge or involvement in the offending and are also victims of this deception. Not all permits gained were for fictious events, however our evidence found the legitimate permits were also used to sell crayfish illegally. The commercial value of the crayfish taken was $298,517,” Jodie Cole says.

Mr Cole says a large amount of the stolen crayfish was sold by the poaching ring at a fraction of the legitimate market price.

"If you’re offered seafood at a price that appears too good to be true – assume it was probably harvested illegally. We’d advise not to buy it, and to let us know who offered it to you," Jodie Cole says.

Upon conviction, a range of equipment including cell phones, craypots, vehicles and a 6m fibreglass boat and trailer were forfeited to the Crown.

“Poachers have no regard for the sustainability of our fisheries. We encourage anyone who has information about illegal fishing of any kind to report it through the Ministry for Primary Industries’ 0800 4 POACHER line (0800 47 62 24).”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fisheries New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Vodafone One New Zealand's Million Dollar Hangover

Following a High Court judgement, Justice Moore fined One New Zealand $3.675M for Vodafone's FibreX marketing campaign which told consumers it was providing fibre-to-the-home broadband, when it did not. More

ALSO:


EARTHDAY: Global Wave To Halt Plastic Production

People seldom think of water when they think of plastics, but making a plastic water bottle requires six times as much water as the bottle itself contains. With over five trillion pieces of plastic floating around in our oceans, the dire repercussions of pollution on all marine life are impossible to ignore. More


Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More

Government: Collaboration Between Air NZ & Te Pūkenga

Te Pūkenga/NMIT has signed a memorandum of understanding with AirNZ which will support the training of more aircraft engineers and develop a pathway to work, representing a major step forward for tertiary education in the upper South Island. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 