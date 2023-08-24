CCL 2023 State Of New Zealand Cloud Transformation: The Cloud Of The Future Is Hybrid

Leading cloud specialist CCL has launched the second edition of the State of New Zealand Cloud Transformation report to delve deeper into the future opportunities enabled by cloud technology, and the complexities that New Zealand organisations face as they navigate their cloud journey.

Of the 476 IT decision-makers surveyed in the independent study, 88 per cent indicate that the cloud is ‘extremely important’ or ‘moderately important’ to their future strategy and growth – an increase of six per cent since the previous edition of the report was published in 2022.

However, many organisations remain tentative about adopting cloud technology due to a lack of resources and expertise (31 per cent); concerns regarding cloud spend (30 per cent) and cloud migration (27 per cent); as well as incompatibility issues with existing technology in their organisation (24 per cent).

Private cloud is currently the dominant cloud model in New Zealand (40 per cent), but hybrid and multi-cloud models are a priority for the future – with 37 per cent of respondents indicating hybrid or multi-cloud models are their preferred future cloud model compared to 32 per cent for private cloud and 28 per cent for public cloud. Organisations are looking to hybrid cloud to deliver flexibility and scalability, cost savings, enhanced performance, and reliability, as well as improved security and data privacy, utilising the range of features available in cloud platforms.



Sustainability is a rapidly growing consideration for IT decision-makers, leading to a preference for greener technologies and service providers. 83 per cent of respondents recognise the importance of sustainability when it comes to cloud adoption – an increase of 13 per cent from the previous report. The urgency to help combat the impacts of climate change and reduce emissions has prompted businesses and government agencies to prioritise environmentally responsible practices.

Richard Adams, CEO at CCL says “The findings from this year’s report demonstrate that cloud technologies are not a binary choice for New Zealand businesses. New Zealand business leaders are focused on finding the optimal mix of public, private, and hybrid cloud options to achieve their business objectives and greater productivity gains, in an increasingly tough inflationary environment.

“Organisations are making pragmatic decisions about their cloud and technology bets, balancing making the most out of their existing investments, while looking at the role cloud can play in future.

