Avanti Finance Completes First ABS Issuance In Australia

The Avanti Finance Group has successfully completed their first issuance of auto asset-backed securities (ABS) in Australia thanks to the growth of its auto lending business.

The A$250m issuance is a key part of Avanti Finance’s funding strategy and reflects the diversity of their lending portfolio.

Through subsidiary Branded Financial Services, they have capitalised on the growth of the auto lending market in Australia by opening up their service proposition to more dealers and brokers, and, in turn, more customers.

“Our auto lending side of the business has been growing well on both sides of the Tasman, particularly since Covid,” says Avanti Finance’s Group Treasurer Paul Jamieson. “The strength of our book, along with our expanded distribution platform and service proposition will enable us to continue that growth.”

“The success of our ABS issuance shows the confidence our investors have in us. It also means that our dealers can trust that we’ll continue financing their customers now and far into the future. We’ll also soon be exploring an ABS issuance in New Zealand to further strengthen our position.”

© Scoop Media

