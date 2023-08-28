Outstanding Success Set To Be Celebrated At The Cooperative Business NZ Annual Awards: 2023 Finalists Announced

Cooperative Business NZ has the honour of representing New Zealand’s member owned businesses (co-operatives and mutuals). Given they generate 18% of New Zealand’s GDP by revenue, are some of our most successful enduring businesses, provide our most fundamental products and services, and ultimately support the backbone of our economy and communities, we need to celebrate their continuing success!

The Cooperative Business NZ Annual Awards aims to recognise the success of these businesses, alongside their leaders who work tirelessly to achieve these outcomes.

Following another bumper year of award nominations, the independent judging panel’s decisions are now in and the finalists for this year’s awards can be revealed. The judges had their work cut out for them. It was fantastic to see so many nominations of exceptional calibre highlighting the work of New Zealand’s member owned business community and their people.

This year’s finalists are:

Co-operative / Mutual of the Year

Being a co-operative or mutual gives a business a point of difference. There are many good-news stories to tell of these businesses’ achievements and success when ‘walking the talk’ of the co-operative principles. This award seeks to highlight an outstanding business who is making waves within the sector.

Farmers’ Mutual Group (FMG) and SBS Bank will both be in the running for this Award in 2023.

Leader of the Year

The leaders found within the co-operative and mutual sector are second to none. This award is presented to an individual who has shown outstanding leadership, vision and passion within their co-operative or the sector in general over the past year.

Peter Hendry (CEO, MG Group), Bindi Norwell (Group Chief Executive, ProCare), and Mark Wynne (CEO, Ballance Agri-Nutrients) have been named finalists for this Award in 2023.

Lifetime Achievement Award

There are a few outstanding individuals who give of themselves freely, often over the course of their lives, to the co-operative and mutual community. This award ensures they are given the recognition they deserve for their work in ensuring the business model thrives in New Zealand.

This category is judged slightly differently to the other awards. If a nominee meets the criteria and provides an above bar nomination, they will automatically be named a ‘finalist’.

Danny Hailes (General Manager Livestock & Shareholder Services, Alliance), Murray King (Chair, LIC), Dr Ants Roberts (Chief Scientist, Ravensdown), and Mark Wynne (CEO, Ballance Agri-Nutrients) all met this criteria.

Emerging Business of the Year

There are many passionate individuals and groups pursuing the co-operative model in New Zealand. This award recognises those who have been in operation for under five years, walking and talking the co-operative principles.

Recently established co-operatives Combined Building Supplies (CBS), NZ Cleaning Coop, and Truestock are in the running for this Award.

Emerging Leader of the Year

Given the calibre of the up-and-coming leaders within the sector, the future of co-operatives and mutuals in New Zealand is bright. This award is presented to an individual under the age of 35 who is making their mark on the co-operative community.

Harriet Bell (Head of Key Accounts & Sales Experience, Farmlands), Kate Higgins (Senior Agri Manager, Ravensdown), Lincoln Roper (Senior Advisor, KPMG / Shareholder, Roper and Sons Ltd), and Ruby Sealey-Lawson (GIS Analyst, Geospatial, Ballance Agri-Nutrients) have been named finalists in this category.

Enduring Service Awards

The Awards programme also provides an opportunity to celebrate the longevity and resilience of the co-operative and mutual models.

Full members who have reached a milestone of 25, 50, 75 or 100 years operation as a co-operative or mutual are awarded an Enduring Service Award in this non-judged award category. Reaching these milestones are testament to the longevity and sustainability of the co-operative model.

This year Cooperative Business NZ will be recognising MG Group (100 Years), Alliance (75 Years), Silver Fern Farms (75 Years), BCI (25 Years), and Appliance Connexion (25 Years).

“It’s fantastic to have such a high-calibre line-up of finalists to showcase our member owned business community. Congratulations to all entrants and finalists” says Cooperative Business NZ CEO, Roz Henry.

“This business community is filled with successful, enduring businesses and leaders and it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to celebrate their achievements”.

The winners will be revealed at the Awards Cocktail Evening hosted in Wellington this October.

