Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vero’s SME Insurance Index 2023 Highlights Where Brokers Can Provide Value For Small Businesses In Aotearoa

Monday, 28 August 2023, 11:51 am
Press Release: Vero

New research released by Vero New Zealand through their Vero SME Insurance Index 2023 has highlighted that around 70% of SME's overall are not considering fundamental elements when renewing their insurance. This shows where brokers can play a vital role and provide value for small businesses within Aotearoa.

The insurer aims to equip brokers and advisers with insights into the perspectives and actions of business decision makers regarding their insurance.

Acting Chief Customer Officer at Vero, Paul Gallop, says by understanding what small businesses are really wanting, this will help brokers and advisers more effectively address the diverse, intricate and substantial needs of businesses across New Zealand.

The insurer found that SMEs whose broker was involved in their last renewal are more likely to report higher satisfaction levels. Additionally, 86% of businesses would like their brokers to stay updated on changes within their business that could affect their insurance, and this is where SMEs see a large value add for brokers.

Over 750 businesses were surveyed as part of this research and the findings showed that around 57% of businesses believe they are mostly covered for the risks their businesses face. The research found that businesses whose brokers are involved in the renewal process are more likely to consider themselves completely covered.

In the past year nearly half of all businesses surveyed have made changes to their operations, however, the research also showed that over one in three businesses failed to consider these changes when renewing their insurance.

“For brokers this is an opportunity to support their business customers to start thinking critically about the risks their businesses face and start fostering a proactive mindset to mitigate potential future risks.”

Gallop says that brokers need to have proactive involvement with the customer’s business, as understanding their evolving insurance needs and addressing changes effectively can have a big part in strengthening the broker-customer relationship as well as contributing to higher customer satisfaction levels.

“In these uncertain times, the value of and importance of Broker advice to SME customers has never been higher.”

Through this research Vero has demonstrated how the insurer is going over and above to support small businesses and brokers as well as the wider New Zealand market. This research is part of a number of tools available to brokers, including the SME toolkit, risk profilers which are guides to help businesses reduce their risk, and other helpful content on the Over and Above website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Vero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


EARTHDAY: Global Wave To Halt Plastic Production

People seldom think of water when they think of plastics, but making a plastic water bottle requires six times as much water as the bottle itself contains. With over five trillion pieces of plastic floating around in our oceans, the dire repercussions of pollution on all marine life are impossible to ignore. More

Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 