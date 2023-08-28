Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Transpower Announces Full-year Result And Releases Integrated Report

Monday, 28 August 2023, 6:08 pm
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower has today released its financial statements and Integrated Report for the financial year ending 30 June 2023 (FY23).

Transpower’s operating revenue increased by 3.2% to $913 million. Transmission revenue year-on-year is in line with expectations for the regulatory period. The remaining increase is due to recognition of revenue from lump sum payments received in respect of customer investment contracts in the current year.

Operating expenses were $362 million, a 16% increase from the previous year. Of that increase $8.5 million related to Cyclone Gabrielle remediation costs and the balance related to other maintenance costs and employee costs.

Net profit after tax was $127 million, a 24% decrease from the prior year, primarily due to higher operating expenses, dismantling costs and lower gains from financial instrument fair value movements.

A final dividend of 6 cents per share or $72 million has been declared. This represents the balance of the $120 million full-year dividend forecast in Transpower’s 2022/2023 Statement of Corporate Intent.

Transpower Chair, Dr Keith Turner said “Transpower has delivered solid financial performance over the last year in the face of some significant challenges including weather events and supply chain constraints. Cyclone Gabrielle was the most significant operational event for the national grid in the last 20 years and we are still considering the options for the long-term future of our Redclyffe substation which was inundated with flooding.”

“While the impacts of longer lead times and higher costs throughout the supply chain continue, Transpower has proactively worked with suppliers and service providers to deliver maintenance and capital programmes on time and as close to budget as possible.”

“Transpower continues to be in a strong position to offer significant volumes of work in the years ahead, particularly as we take steps to prepare for the electrification of New Zealand’s economy,” he said.

The work to prepare for electrification is front and centre in Transpower’s Integrated Report, which provides an in-depth look at the company’s performance including a range of environmental, social and economic metrics.The report also provides information on the impact Transpower has had on Aotearoa New Zealand and its communities over the past year.

The Integrated Annual Report which includes detailed financial statements is available to read here.

Digitl: Extreme Weather Trims Chorus Result

Chorus reported a 60% drop in full-year net profit at $25M, down from $64M a year ago. Part of that can be attributed to $10M one-off costs that hit the company following the extreme weather earlier this year. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More

MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

