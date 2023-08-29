Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Māori Farm Size Much Larger Than Average Size

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 10:57 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The average size of Māori farms was almost three times larger than the average size of all farms in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The greater average size of Māori farms was driven by a higher proportion of larger farms, with 16 percent of all Māori farms being larger than 1,000 hectares, compared with 5 percent for all New Zealand farms.

“Māori authorities manage collectively owned farms, which tend to be larger than average New Zealand farms. Almost half of Māori farms are owned and operated by Māori authorities," tatauranga umanga Māori manager Geraldine Duoba said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release in English and in te reo Māori or to download CSV files:
 

