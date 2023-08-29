Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cloud Security Trailblazer Mukesh Gupta Joins Infoblox As Chief Product Officer

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Christchurch NZ

Mukesh Gupta

Infoblox Inc., the company that delivers a simplified, cloud-enabled networking and security platform for improved performance and protection, today announced the appointment of Mukesh Gupta as Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer. Reporting to CEO Scott Harrell, Gupta will develop and drive Infoblox's product vision and strategy. The company continues to develop market-leading SaaS solutions to build more resilient networks, block critical threats sooner, and enable network and security teams to more effectively collaborate to deliver better performance and protection.

Mukesh, a seasoned technology executive and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience leading product management, engineering, and go-to-market strategies joins Infoblox from Palo Alto Networks where he helped grow the company into a multi-billion-dollar leader in network security. Prior to Palo Alto Networks, Gupta held senior product leadership roles at Illumio and Juniper Networks. He also co-founded LocalCircles, India’s leading community and public pulse aggregation platform. A prolific inventor, Gupta holds more than two dozen patents and patent applications advancing networking and security across hybrid cloud applications.

Gupta joins Infoblox, an industry leader in Networking and Security. Infoblox provides robust and secure DNS services that enable companies to be more proactive in protecting their networks and users while accelerating enterprises' ability to develop and operate applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments at scale. Infoblox’s unique ability to unite networking and security enables NetOps and SecOps teams to share real-time application, user and device context to see and stop critical threats sooner. The unification of NetOps and SecOps is the foundation of DNS Detection and Response (DNSDR) which is a critical component of today’s modern security strategy.

"Mukesh brings the ideal blend of experiences to drive Infoblox's next phase of growth," said Scott Harrell, President and CEO, Infoblox. "He possesses an incredible mix of networking and security backgrounds, coupled with entrepreneurial vision and vast domain expertise. I’m confident his passion and commitment to building world-class products and bringing them to market will serve Infoblox well as we look to expand our market leadership in security and networking.”

Named a Top 25 Cyber Security Company by The Software Report, Infoblox is leading the way with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network and Security Services. Infoblox recently won a Globee Information Technology award for Cloud Security and a best-in-class platform award with Fortress Cyber Security in the Networking Security category for Infoblox BloxOne(R) Threat Defence.

“Infoblox is an undisputed market leader and pioneer in Secure DNS with an ever growing and fanatical customer community,” said Mukesh Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Products Officer. “The company’s incredible culture combined with its rich history of innovation has enabled Infoblox to extend its market leadership into hybrid-cloud environments. In addition, Infoblox’s unique ability to help customers proactively improve their cyber defences with DNS Detection and Response is a true game changer. I’m incredibly thrilled to join this amazing team and to bring the next-gen of cloud networking, security and automation solutions to market.”

As a pioneer and the market share leader in DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IP address management) technology, Infoblox is continuously inventing new solutions and providing new third-party integrations to deliver the world’s most trusted and robust set of network services. Gupta will be leading the charge to take these innovations to new heights.

