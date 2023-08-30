A Dunedin Start-up Is Determined To Revolutionise Vehicle Ownership

Dunedin, August 29, 2023 - We are excited to announce the launch of a free vehicle administration and information app – VAI, that promises to revolutionise the way New Zealanders interact with their motor vehicle information. Unlike anything available in the market, VAI delivers instant access to vehicle history, enhancing the vehicle ownership experience and enabling effortless management. With its innovative features and user-friendly interface, VAI is set to remove the hassle, streamline vehicle management, and empower vehicle owners to make informed decisions throughout their ownership journey.

The bold vision to redefine the way New Zealanders own and manage their motor vehicles started back in 2016. However, this journey has faced its fair share of challenges. Just as the app was about to make its initial debut back in 2020, the relentless impact of the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the works, forcing the project to be shutdown indefinitely. However, the founders refused to be disheartened by this setback and with unwavering determination, they weathered the storm and held on to the hope of someday resuming the project. In December of last year, they decided to restart the app’s development, and after 7 months of pouring tremendous effort into recovering and fine-tuning it, VAI is ready to shine.

"VAI has the remarkable ability to empower individuals, revolutionise the vehicle ownership experience, and transform an entire industry. We are thrilled to showcase an inspiring story of Kiwi resilience and innovation, instilling a sense of pride among all New Zealanders, we are very resilient as a nation," says Maykon Dias, the visionary behind the app.

Since its inception, VAI has been driven by a clear vision, to provide a comprehensive solution for vehicle owners that addresses the challenges of fragmented vehicle information. As an administration and information app, VAI removes the hassle of vehicle management, reduces the pitfalls of forgetting to renew warrants of fitness and registration and ultimately safeguards its users from the dire risk of buying a lemon. By simplifying the complexities of managing, buying and selling motor vehicles, VAI will help New Zealanders save precious time and hard-earned money.

Today, amidst the backdrop of an ever increasing cost of living and New Zealand's aging vehicle fleet, which averages 14 years of age (one of the oldest vehicle fleet in the OECD), what was once distant, now becomes a reality as VAI enters the market as a free app available to download from all major app stores.

About VAI:

VAI is a cutting-edge vehicle ownership app that streamlines the management of motor vehicles, making the entire process effortless for users. By consolidating fragmented vehicle information, VAI eliminates complexities, saving valuable time and money. With its user-friendly interface, the app empowers individuals to make informed decisions throughout their ownership journey, alleviating burdens and providing a seamless vehicle ownership experience.

