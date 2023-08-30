Reinvented Community Centre Wins Resene Total Colour Awards 2023

An inspiring transformation of the Strathmore Park Community Centre in Wellington by Etch Architecture was honoured with this year's Resene Total Colour Master Nightingale Award as well as the Resene Total Colour Commercial Exterior Award.

Strathmore Park Community Centre

Now known as Te Tūhunga Rau - Strathmore Park Community Centre, the upgraded centre features sliding doors of art designed by Pokau Te Ahuru painted in bold Resene colours, providing a strong and enriching focal point to the public face of the building, welcoming visitors while rooting the centre into the strong heritage of the area. The bold palette of Resene colours is based on hues that hold prestige in te ao Māori and can be enjoyed as a shared experience from inside or out, welcoming all to gather, be nurtured and share values.

This year’s Resene Total Colour Awards received the highest number of entries into the annual awards, eclipsing the previous year and making for much heated debate and discussion among the judges in the quest to crown the best of the best.

Resene has a long history of colour and today's colour range of thousands of hues is a far cry from the handful that was available when Resene started 77 years ago. The Resene Total Colour Awards were launched to encourage and celebrate excellent and creative use of colour, to showcase striking colour palettes and combinations and provide fresh inspiration.

Images are available in dropbox:

https://www.dropbox.com/t/m1PNAKGnhlKsEdjW

