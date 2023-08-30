Auckland Indies Combine For Total Service Offering

Forge Creative and Public Eye, two Auckland niche design agencies, have joined forces under the Forge banner to offer clients a complete design solution for every marketing need.

“We have a shared vision to create exceptional websites and brands that build lasting value for our customers,” Forge Creative General Manager Roger McSaveney explains. “Our goal has always been to empower businesses, guiding them toward success with user-focused website design, strong branding, and effective digital marketing.”

He says that uniting with Public Eye amplifies Forge’s ability to be the trusted, long-term partner for businesses and organisations that value their brand.

The new team includes creative directors, designers, copywriters, illustrators, SEO experts and full-stack website developers.

Jeremy Barron, who, as Managing Director of Public Eye will be joining the expanded Forge Creative team in a leadership role, says the future looks exciting. “We can help clients build their business by delivering a clear, consistent message across all their market touchpoints.”

Forge Creative have their offices on Auckland’s iconic Dominion Road and have clients throughout New Zealand and Australia.

© Scoop Media

