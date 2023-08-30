Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Indies Combine For Total Service Offering

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 6:59 pm
Press Release: Forge Creative

Forge Creative and Public Eye, two Auckland niche design agencies, have joined forces under the Forge banner to offer clients a complete design solution for every marketing need.

“We have a shared vision to create exceptional websites and brands that build lasting value for our customers,” Forge Creative General Manager Roger McSaveney explains. “Our goal has always been to empower businesses, guiding them toward success with user-focused website design, strong branding, and effective digital marketing.”

He says that uniting with Public Eye amplifies Forge’s ability to be the trusted, long-term partner for businesses and organisations that value their brand.

The new team includes creative directors, designers, copywriters, illustrators, SEO experts and full-stack website developers.

Jeremy Barron, who, as Managing Director of Public Eye will be joining the expanded Forge Creative team in a leadership role, says the future looks exciting. “We can help clients build their business by delivering a clear, consistent message across all their market touchpoints.”

Forge Creative have their offices on Auckland’s iconic Dominion Road and have clients throughout New Zealand and Australia.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Forge Creative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Vital Solar: Regulation of Solar Power Industry

Nationwide power failures from an overextended grid, rising demand, and bad weather can be reduced by encouraging household self-reliance through solar power, but improved regulation of the solar installation industry is sorely needed. More


Digitl: Extreme Weather Trims Chorus Result

Chorus reported a 60% drop in full-year net profit at $25M, down from $64M a year ago. Part of that can be attributed to $10M one-off costs that hit the company following the extreme weather earlier this year. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More

MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 