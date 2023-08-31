AI-Powered Chatbot TigerGPT Launches In New Zealand

Kiwis are increasingly choosing to structure and manage their own portfolios through self-directed investing, and to support this decision-making Tiger Brokers has launched its AI-powered chatbot TigerGPT for the New Zealand market.

One of the first of its kind in the industry, TigerGPT is also now available to users in Australia and Singapore. It introduces innovative features that allow investors to research stocks, summarise key insights from earnings calls and releases, and extract pertinent company news and sentiment analysis based on the nature of the questions asked, all within seconds.

TigerGPT was developed by Tiger Brokers’ research and development services and engineers, and has officially launched to the market after successful beta testing since April.

By accessing the Tiger Trade app, users can engage with TigerGPT by asking questions.

Greg Boland of Tiger Brokers New Zealand, says, "TigerGPT is a significant advancement in Tiger's efforts to enhance investors’ journeys so they can make informed investment decisions before trading in the shares of a given company. We recognise the crucial role AI plays in the investment industry today and its potential for future growth, which is why we developed TigerGPT — to revolutionise the investor experience on a larger scale.

“With TigerGPT as their AI investment companion, Kiwi users can now assimilate and aggregate data to aid in making their own decisions. The functionalities of GPT, AI, and machine learning are gaining popularity and being broadly applied in sectors around the world, and TigerGPT is another iteration of this technology. Users can enjoy a whole new dimension of interactive experience, and we encourage them to use all available data and reporting to make more informed and evidence-based investment decisions. We continue to invest in enhancing and updating this tool on a weekly basis.”

With TigerGPT, users no longer need to rely solely on keyword searches or sifting through vast amounts of information to find relevant and concise content, which can be time-consuming.

TigerGPT introduces a suite of new features to streamline the process of pre-investment decision-making, including personalised stock research that enables investors to quickly filter stocks based on their own criteria, and show trending market topics to help investors to pinpoint the trends in the market.

Another key feature is the ability to summarise the highlights from earnings calls and releases, offering investors a comprehensive overview of a company's performance at a glance. Leveraging Tiger Trade's access to premium data and research, TigerGPT adds data including support and resistance indicators, stock trend analysis, and economic calendars, expanding its capabilities to address a wider range of inquiries efficiently.

Furthermore, TigerGPT now offers multi-turn conversations, enabling the chatbot to remember previous user inputs and provide meaningful responses based on the ongoing conversation. TigerGPT is seamlessly integrated into Tiger Trade's app as a chat bot, and appears as a pop-up notification on individual stock pages when unusual stock activities or significant events are detected.

Building on its commitment to innovation, the TigerGPT team makes weekly updates to the chatbot to ensure a seamless and optimised user experience.

Disclaimer:

Please note that the information provided by TigerGPT is for reference only and should not be treated as financial advice. Tiger Brokers shall not be liable in any way in connection with the use of TigerGPT. TigerGPT does not provide any recommendations; all information provided is from the open data source. TigerGPT is distinct from its brokerage services.

