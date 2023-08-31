Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Forty Thieves Launches Two New Sweet Spreads With A Friendly New Look

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 12:14 pm
Forty Thieves have developed two delicious new products; Chocolate Fudge Peanut Butter and Cinnamon Donut Peanut Butter. The new nut butters offer the same level of sweetness, rich flavour, and super creamy texture as well-known European chocolate and biscuit spreads. However, the Hibiscus Coast-based company have worked hard to ensure they are nutritionally superior with a much higher percentage of whole nuts and a much lower sugar content (Their new chocolate butter contains: 68% nuts vs. 13%, and 18% sugar vs. 56% compared with known market leader). Both products qualify for a 4-star health rating, displayed on each jar.

Smuggling in Goodness™

According to NZ Nutrition “Childhood is a time of rapid growth and development…healthy eating, in childhood will help to ensure a healthy future.” With sugar-laden spreads disguised as nut butters trumping the market, Forty Thieves owner and mother-of-three; Shyr Godfrey, wanted to offer something better. “The goal for our new flavours is to provide sweet-toothed, fussy eaters with real nutrition in their lunchboxes. We’ve perfected the sweet flavours and smooth textures so that switching to Forty Thieves will still feel like a treat for children but with the added health benefits of nuts.” Nuts offer a source of protein, fibre, healthy fats, and essential nutrients like B vitamins, known to contribute to normal growth and development within children.

A mascot that kids can get behind too

The 4-star health rating printed on the jars provides parents and other shoppers with a quick way to recognise and trust the overall nutritional content and healthiness of the nut butters, despite their fun, dessert-inspired names. It was important for the family-owned business, that children could also identify that it was something they would love too. Designed in house, the jars are sporting a new mascot, Mr Smuggles™. He’s a friendly peanut thief holding a gem, promoting the narrative that he’s ‘smuggled’ goodness into every jar.

 

