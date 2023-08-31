Fabrum To Supply Obayashi Corporation With A 1MW Hydrogen Refuelling Station In Auckland

Fabrum to supply 1MW electrolyser Hydrogen Refuelling Station package for hydrogen production and dispensing, with a unique double pressure system for cars and trucks – a first for New Zealand



CHRISTCHURCH, NZ, August 31, 2023 – New Zealand company Fabrum, a world leader in zero-emission transition technologies to enable a lower-carbon economy, has been selected by Japan-based Obayashi Corporation as the supplier of a Hydrogen Refuelling Station (HRS) package for a refuelling station project in Auckland. Fabrum has several other green hydrogen projects under construction internationally.

Fabrum’s flagship 1MW electrolyser Hydrogen Refuelling Station enables hydrogen production via electrolysis and renewable power. The system utilises Fabrum’s cryogenic technologies alongside a Membrane-Free Electrolyser (“MFE”), developed by UK-based CPH2 and manufactured under agreement by Fabrum, to create a hydrogen production system.

In a first for Fabrum and New Zealand, the Hydrogen Refuelling Station in Auckland will feature a unique dual pressure dispensing system that enables the refuelling at 350 bar and 700 bar. Fabrum is supportive of Obayashi‘s approach to providing the multiple options for potential customers in emerging hydrogen mobility.

Dr Ojas Mahapatra, CEO of Fabrum, says: “We’re delighted to be working with Obayashi Corporation to deliver this hydrogen project with unique dual pressure technology specifications in New Zealand. This order adds to several other hydrogen refuelling projects underway in New Zealand, Australia and worldwide. The significant interest in our proven end-to-end hydrogen production and refuelling systems is being driven by increasing efforts to tackle climate change through investments in new technologies to enable decarbonisation.”

Christopher Boyle, Fabrum’s Executive Chair, says, “Obayashi Corporation is one of the world’s leading construction companies with expertise and technological innovation and a long track record of projects in New Zealand. This is the first project we’ve collaborated on with Obayashi Corporation, which participated in Fabrum’s $23M Series A financing round in February 2023. It’s fantastic to work together to advance hydrogen technologies to enable a lower-carbon economy.”



