Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tai Nelson Announced As The NZ Young Viticulturist Of The Year 2023

Friday, 1 September 2023, 9:31 am
Press Release: Young Viticulturist of the Year

Tai Nelson from Soljans Estate in Kumeu, Auckland has taken out the prestigious title of New Zealand Young Viticulturist of the Year 2023.

The National Final was held under beautiful blue skies at Paritua Vineyards in Hawke’s Bay and the winners announced at the Awards Dinner in Hastings.

Congratulations to Nick Putt from Craggy Range in Hawke’s Bay who came a very close second and to Nina Downer from Felton Road who placed third. Zac Howell from Indevin in Marlborough also impressed the judges with his skills and knowledge throughout the competition.

The Young Viticulturist of the Year is a very tough competition and the contestants were certainly put through their paces and were tested on trellising, irrigation, machinery, pest & disease management, wine knowledge and had a grilling interview. Prior to the competition itself they all submitted their report on their recommendations for establishing and managing a sustainable vineyard which would thrive long into the future.

There is great support for the contestants with sponsors, colleagues and previous Young Vits all helping them prepare for the competition and encouraging them throughout the day.

“It’s wonderful to see this support for the Young Vits. It’s a very positive environment and a very special community to be a part of” says Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at New Zealand Winegrowers. “The future of our industry looks bright.”

The large attendance at the dinner also reflected this. Yvonne Lorkin, drinks editor, wine judge and wine commentator, entertained the audience and kept the evening on track as MC. Andrew McCrory was the guest speaker and inspired the crowd with his stories of extreme distance running, staying both mentally and physically fit whilst raising money for various charities.

Tai is 24 years old and one of the youngest contestants ever to win the competition. He is taking home an amazing prize package of a Hyundai Kona for a year, a $6000 Ecotrellis Travel Grant, Electrocoup secateurs, a leadership week and cash. He will also go on to represent the wine industry in the 2024 Young Horticulturist of the Year competition.

He also scooped up prizes for winning the Ecotrellis trellising section, the BioStart Hortisports and the wine knowledge section and will go on to be an Associate Judge in November.

Nick Putt won the best report and presentation, impressing the judges with his understanding of the wide range of aspects which need to be considered to establish and manage a successful vineyard.

The competition is made possible thanks to all the sponsors involved: BioStart, Ecotrellis, Hyundai, Agritrade, Constellation Brands, Empak, Fruitfed Supplies, Fendt, Klima, Ormond Nurseries, Roots, Shoots & Fruits, Villa Maria-Indevin, Waterforce, AEG, NZSVO and Winejobsonline.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Young Viticulturist of the Year on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Realestate.co.nz: Green Shoots In Property Market Ahead Of Spring

After ten months of double-digit year-on-year reductions, the national average asking price is trending up, demand is rising while new listings are flat, and confidence appears to be returning to the market. More


Vital Solar: Regulation of Solar Power Industry

Nationwide power failures from an overextended grid, rising demand, and bad weather can be reduced by encouraging household self-reliance through solar power, but improved regulation of the solar installation industry is sorely needed. More

Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 