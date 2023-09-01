New Zealand’s Newest Town Attracts Big-name Retailers And Hospitality

New Zealand’s newest town centre in Canterbury is attracting big business, with some of Australasia's most high-profile retailers and hospitality franchises signing up for the new 20-hectare North Canterbury development, Ravenswood Central.

Retail giant Harvey Norman is expected to open a full-format store at Ravenswood Central in late 2024. Joe's Garage and Gull Service Station have recently opened, joining New World, BP and McDonald’s, with other retailers and hospitality brands expected to open later this year and throughout 2024.

One of New Zealand’s fastest-growing commercial hubs, Ravenswood Central is part of the wider Ravenswood residential development located 25km north of the Christchurch CBD.

Infinity Investment Group development manager – commercial Jerome O’Sullivan says the development has recently hit four milestones with the opening of Joe’s Garage, breaking ground for the new 9,300 sq m Harvey Norman store and the Freedom Lifestyle Village – who are constructing their first South Island village – as well as 1,000 residential sections sold.

“We are very excited to be welcoming many high-quality retailers to Ravenswood Central and their investment shows strong business confidence in this growing region,” he says. “Our focus with the commercial centre is to provide North Canterbury residents with a diverse range of retail options, whilst enjoying the convenience of being close to home. It’s the best of both worlds, offering both lifestyle and amenities.”

The Waimakariri District economy was up 3.7% last year and higher than the national growth rate of 2.9% (according to a Quarterly Economic Monitor report released in March 2023).

Enterprise North Canterbury chief executive Heather Warwick says the commercial development underway at Ravenswood Central is a tangible tick to business confidence in the Waimakariri District.

“The development not only reflects the continued excellent economic performance of the district, but will be a notable contributor to it,” she says. “While other regions in NZ have been experiencing different economic pressures, North Canterbury has proven a high level of resilience due to the diversity of businesses in our region.

“The commercial area of Ravenswood will provide greater retail and hospitality choices which will increase and encourage local spending. Improving the amenities and vibrancy of our region will create jobs and opportunities, while providing a more enriching environment and lifestyle for our residents and visitors.”

The completed town centre will offer a mixture of restaurants, cafes, retail and commercial options to service and support the projected population growth of the Waimakariri district over the next ten years.

An official community opening of the first stage of the retail precinct will be held at Ravenswood Central this Saturday (September 2) from 11am, beside the New World supermarket.

