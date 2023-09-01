Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tania.AI Receives Help To Improve Financial App From Company-X

Friday, 1 September 2023, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Company X

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND: Tania.AI, a financial technology company that helps individuals and businesses manage their finances, has received help from Company-X to improve its mobile and web app.

Tania.AI was facing a challenge with its data import process. As the number of users grew, so did the volume of data that Tania.AI was importing nightly from Xero. The triggering of manual updates was necessary.

Tania.AI founder Donnameree Ryder initially turned to an overseas consultant to investigate the issue, but they were unable to solve the problem.

Ryder then reached out to Company-X co-founder and director David Hallett for help.

Company-X team leader and senior developer Michael Steenkamp and developer Jonathan Ashworth peer reviewed Tania.AI’s code base. The pair found the issue with the code and Steenkamp was able to fix it.

As a result of Company-X’s help, Tania.AI was able to release version three of its mobile and web app for testing by audit, tax, and advisory services provider KPMG.

“It was wicked,” said Ryder. “I should have just called Company-X ages ago. They have a team who are sharp.

“Big brother stepped in and put in the resource to make it happen. The ability for a large tech company to step in to help a little startup is wicked. What I like about having Company-X around is the ability to be able to call on larger organisation that can build to the standard that we need to scale globally.”

“As a big brother company, Company-X also wants to see the little siblings coming up,” said Hallett. “Well, there'll be no little siblings coming up if we're unable to share the understanding and knowledge. So, one must actually really do what you say.”

