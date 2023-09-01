Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auror Ltd Takes Out Supreme Award At 2023 AmCham-DHL Success & Innovation Awards For Companies Doing Business With USA

Friday, 1 September 2023, 4:20 pm
Press Release: DHL Express NZ

The 2023 AmCham - DHL Express Success & Innovation Gala Awards event was staged tonight at the Pullman Hotel.

This was the twenty fourth year of the staging of these awards and yet again attendees learned about a group of exceptional New Zealand companies successfully growing trade, investment, education and tourism, links with the USA.


The trade and investment relationships between the US and New Zealand have never been better. Two-way trade in goods grew by 18.75% in 2023 and has grown over twice the GDP rate over the last 10 years.

The Supreme winner, Auror Ltd is a crime intelligence platform that is focused on building safer communities alongside retailers looking to reduce crime, loss, and harm in their stores. More than 80 per cent of retailers in New Zealand use the platform and Auror saves NZ Police 200,000 hours a year in investigations.

From “chasing ghosts” to seeing a 270% increase in recovered loss, Walmart has experienced firsthand the advantages of empowering its team with actionable intelligence in the face of retail crime. Since partnering with Auror, the US retailer has completely changed its approach to how it deals with crime in its stores, with meaningful results.

Mark Foy, Managing Director, New Zealand & Pacific Islands, DHL Express the awards lead sponsor, said "We are proud to have supported yet another remarkable AmCham Awards evening, where it is great to acknowledge Kiwi companies who are realizing success in the USA. Auror Ltd epitomises the Kiwi success story, reflecting the entrepreneurial and innovative businesses that are experiencing on-going growth trading with the U.S.A. We congratulate them and all other winners tonight on their success”

The evenings keynote speaker with Joe Letteri, ONZM, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor of Wētā FX and five times Oscar winner who gave the audience an insight into the how some of the special effects for Avatar: The Way of Water were achieved.

The winners were:

Exporter of the Year to the USA – Innovation - New Zealand Mint Ltd

Minters of legal tender collectible coins, gold bullion and medallions for more than five decades.

Exporter of the Year to the USA - Technology - Fingermark Ltd

The company is dedicated to developing advanced AI and computer vision technology solutions for leading QSR’s globally.


Exporter of the Year to the USA - High Growth - Auror Ltd

The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams both business and police.


Bilateral Connections with the USA - Norris Echetebu Law
US Law Experts, with a special focus on American Business, Immigration & US Visa Law.

Investor of the Year to or from the USA - Ric Kayne & Jim Rohrstaff for their investment in Te Arai Links

A world class golf destination boasting two pure links golf courses designed by Tom Doak and the other by Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw.

Contribution to Tourism with the USA - Active Adventures & Austin Adventures

The company specialises in small group adventure trips, off the beaten path, with a personal touch. Offices in Queenstown & Montana.

Contribution to Sustainability - Goodnature Ltd
A team of ecologists, scientists, designers, and developers, revolutionizing the way the world kills rats, mice, and other invasive species, so nature can thrive.

Supreme winner - Auror Ltd

Palmerston North City Council received a Highly Commended certificate for their contribution to bilateral connections with the USA.

The Hotel Britomart received a Highly Commended certificate for their contribution to sustainability.

Crombie Lockwood NZ Ltd won the 2022 AmCham Supporter of the Year award.

At the dinner four of our longstanding members were presented with their 25-year membership plaques:

Minter Ellison Rudd Watts

Pfizer New Zealand

Wendy Pye Publishing

Zespri International

In addition to AmCham’s lead awards sponsor DHL-Express and our airline partner, United Airlines, the awards are also supported by ANZ Bank, Ironside McDonald Intellectual Property, Lockheed Martin NZ, SweeneyVesty, media partner The Business and wine supporter Constellation Brands.

