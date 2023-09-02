Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ready, Set, Slide! The Future Of Fun Is Coming To Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa

Saturday, 2 September 2023, 5:57 am
Press Release: Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa

Out with the old and in with the new, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pool & Spa is gearing up for the launch of its two brand new hydro-slides, with construction ramping up on-site.

The new hydroslides will open on 11 October 2023, replacing the beloved green and beige slides that first put Hanmer Springs on the map for family fun in 1998.

Just-released renders give a sneak-peak into what the slides will look like, featuring more twists and more turns, and technology never-before-seen in Aotearoa New Zealand.

With programmable state-of-the-art LED lighting inside, the slides will be able to feature unique and changeable lighting experiences.

General Manager Graeme Abbot says it will be “an amazing start” to the summer season.

“We’re the first place in Aotearoa to use this technology and we can’t wait to invite everyone to this adventure.

“We plan on creating themed slide rides that change with the seasons, so depending on when you come, you might see scenes from the mountains or an underwater experience.”

“Whether our visitors are first-timers or regular spa-lovers, it’s so exciting to know we’ll be offering such a unique ride. It’ll be the summer of slides, that’s for sure.”

On Monday 4 September, 2023 a crane is being used to lift slide pieces into place, alongside the newly built hydroslide tower that measures over eight metres high.

Just like their Conical Thrill ride, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pool & Spa needs the public’s help to name the slides too. Submissions opened this week through their website. The winner will receive an exclusive future of fun experience on opening weekend, which includes having the slides to themselves for a whole hour.

Schools are getting involved too, with all Christchurch, Hurunui and North Canterbury school pupils invited to get together with their classmates to build the ultimate ball run. The winning class will be the first members of the public to ride the slides and attend the official opening ceremony on 11 October, 2023.

Opening weekend will be on 14 and 15 October, 2023, adding to the celebrations.

The future of fun is coming, and Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa is proving to be pioneers in the next era of exhilarating water rides.

