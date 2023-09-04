Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Patients With Haemophilia And Multiple Sclerosis Set To Benefit From Roche’s Latest Multimedicine Agreement With Pharmac

Monday, 4 September 2023, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Roche

People with haemophilia A and multiple sclerosis are set to benefit from a multi-medicine funding agreement between Pharmac and Roche Products (NZ), confirmed today.

This agreement will significantly expand access to these treatments from 1 October 2023. An estimated 140 more people living with haemophilia A will gain access to emicizumab (Hemlibra®) and approximately 210 people with the primary progressive form of multiple sclerosis (PPMS) will gain access to ocrelizumab (Ocrevus®) in the first 5 years.

Roche is pleased to have collaborated again with Pharmac. Our multi-medicine agreements bring access to innovative treatments for thousands of patients in New Zealand.

“We are really pleased to have again worked successfully with Pharmac to ensure New Zealanders can have access to these modern treatments,” says Roche NZ general manager, Alex Muelhaupt.

“These medicines will deliver better health outcomes and improved quality of life for people living with these chronic diseases, while also benefiting their caregivers and whānau, and New Zealand society.”

“Ocrevus slows the progression of PPMS, significantly delaying the worsening of symptoms compared to current treatments. It is the first targeted medicine to be funded for New Zealanders living with PPMS, giving patients an additional 7 years of mobility before needing to use a wheelchair.”

“For people living with severe haemophilia A, Hemlibra is the first medicine to significantly reduce bleeds compared to current standards of care. Severe haemophilia A is a lifelong bleeding disorder that has a substantial impact on the lives of the person and their whānau, so providing a less burdensome treatment can have a big impact. Hemlibra is the only preventative treatment that can be easily administered under the skin and offers a less frequent treatment option.”

“We want to acknowledge the work done by the NZ multiple sclerosis and haemophilia communities over the years, who have significantly contributed to the consideration and introduction of these new treatment options,” says Muelhaupt.

We look forward to continuing our work with Pharmac in the future to ensure all New Zealand patients get access to innovative medicines as quickly as possible.

