Relocation Funding Secured For Rural General Practice Recruitment

Hauora Taiwhenua has successfully advocated for a financial relocation incentive for international General Practitioners with Te Whatu Ora.

Relocation funding is now available through Te Whatu Ora to support the recruitment of international General Practitioners applying to work in rural primary care practices.

“This is very welcome news for all rural General Practices. Being able to attract and recruit international GP’s in a competitive market has long been a challenge for under-resourced practices.” says Dr Grant Davidson.

The relocation fund initiative opens on the 1 September 2023 and closes on the 30 June 2024. The funding is available to support internationally recruited GPs who take up a new position and/or sign an employment agreement with an eligible rural primary care practice between 1 September 2023 to 30 June 2024 (inclusive).

Dr Davidson says “This funding initiative, offering up to $20,000 (plus PAYE and 1.53% ACC Levy) paid in two lump sums over a two-year bonding period for each eligible internationally recruited GP into an eligible rural primary care practice, is a real and tangible boost to the sector. Heavily incentivised recruitment campaigns in other countries, in particular our closest neighbour Australia, have been a concern to us over many months. In discussions with Te Whatu Ora, we have strongly encouraged the establishment of such an initiative for rural general practices. We know that our rural practices, many of which are reaching burn-out will be most thankful.”

Te Whatu Ora encourages any rural primary care practice looking to recruit an international GP to visit their website for more information on how to access the funding and eligibility criteria. Information is also available on Hauora Taiwhenua’s website and you can contact our NZLocums team on: enquiries@nzlocums.com.

Hauora Taiwhenua are committed to highlighting and helping to solve the workforce crisis in rural Aotearoa communities. This incentive really is an encouraging acknowledgement that the Government is willing to invest in the success of our campaigns to attract, recruit and retain rural GPs while we work to train our own sustainable, highly skilled, multi-disciplinary rural health workforce.

We are grateful to the management at Te Whatu Ora who were open to listening to our concerns and acting on them.

© Scoop Media

