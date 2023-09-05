Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bell Gully Advises The R&A On Its Partnership With Golf New Zealand In Golf Technology Solutions Provider DotGolf

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 10:21 am
Press Release: Bell Gully

Bell Gully is delighted to have advised The R&A, a leading body for golf and organiser of international golfing championships including The Open, on the acquisition of a 50% stake in DotGolf NZ LP, a software solution provider for international golfing markets, and its associated joint venture arrangements with Golf New Zealand. Simpson Grierson advised Golf New Zealand.

DotGolf is a New Zealand-based business that was founded in 1999 and is a Ieading provider of technology solutions for golf clubs and organisations. The DotGolf technology is already used by national golf associations in New Zealand, England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, with Australia taking it up from 2024. The R&A and Golf New Zealand’s joint investment in DotGolf aims to help the company enhance the suite of technology products it offers and develop new technology platforms that can help attract more people into golf. The partnership will also develop multi-lingual solutions, along with other tools for the utilisation of data and monitoring.

The R&A is a leading body within the world of golf and engages and supports activities to ensure it is a thriving sport for all on a global scale. The R&A, together with the United States Golf Association, sets the rules of golf worldwide. The organisation emerged from the rich heritage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in Scotland in a major reorganisation in 2004. Its activities include staging The Open, the oldest major golf championship in the world, and a series of prestigious amateur championships and international matches. The R&A governs the sport outside of the United States and Mexico on behalf of over 41 million golfers in 145 countries and with the consent of 161 organisations from amateur and professional golf.

The Bell Gully team advising The R&A was led by corporate partner Chris Goddard and senior associate Alex Bond.

Commenting on the transaction, Chris said: “It has been a fantastic opportunity to work with The R&A on this transaction. It’s exciting to see the growth opportunities that the DotGolf products and technology can deliver to the golf industry globally, and we have been delighted to be involved.”

The Simpson Grierson team advising Golf New Zealand was led by corporate partner James Hawes and senior associate Louw Wessels. James said: “It was a pleasure to work with Golf NZ and to see a transaction which confirms the current trend of New Zealand sport and sport technology attracting significant international investment.”

Golf New Zealand is the governing body for golf in New Zealand.

