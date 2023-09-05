Celebrate The Return Of Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Cake
Nespresso New Zealand celebrates the return of a special, seasonal coffee to create café-style favourites at home
Nespresso are excited to announce the return of its popular, limited-edition seasonal Pumpkin Spice Cake for both Original and Vertuo systems. Discover a new café-style favourite that you can create at home!
Inspired by a delicious slice of Pumpkin Spice Cake, Nespresso’s limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cake captures professional coffee expertise, allowing you to easily create elevated coffee styles from the comfort of your own home.
BACK FOR ANOTHER YEAR, FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY:
Pumpkin Spice Cake – LIMITED EDITION/SEASONAL
Available in Vertuo and Original
Extraction: Mug 230ml (Vertuo) | 40ml & 110ml (Original)
Notes: Sweet pumpkin and clove
RRP: $1.70 per capsule (Vertuo) | $1.40 per capsule (Original)
This limited-edition coffee delights with warm spice notes such as cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom. Combined with a sweet pumpkin flavour, this creates a smooth Arabica blend from Latin American and African coffees for an indulgent treat. With the addition of a dash of milk, the spice notes are softened for a sweeter and smoother coffee with buttery biscuit notes. For Original lovers, try as a Cappuccino, and for Vertuo, try as a Reverso or using Coffee Creations mode as a Double Shot Cappuccino.
DON’T FORGET TO RECYCLE!
Nespresso is committed to showing Kiwis how their small recycling act can have a large positive impact, right here in New Zealand. Nespresso’s coffee capsules are made using at least 80% recycled aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable through Nespresso New Zealand’s recycling programme.
INDULGENT RECIPES TO ELEVATE ANY COFFEE MOMENT:
PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE
WITH NESPRESSO VERTUO PUMPKIN SPICE CAKE
Ingredients:
- 1 x Vertuo Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule (80ml extraction)
- 35g White Chocolate
- 125ml Dairy or Oat Milk
- Pinch of Ground All Spice
- Vertuo Mug
Method:
- Place 35g White Chocolate into Barista milk device.
- Add 125ml Oat Milk and froth on ‘Mocha Viennois’ setting until complete.
- Extract 1 x Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule into Vertuo Mug, using Coffee Creations mode by double tapping the coffee button.
- Add the white chocolate and milk mixture.
- Top with Ground All Spice.
PUMPKIN SPICE CAPPUCCINO
WITH NESPRESSO PUMPKIN SPICE CAKE
Ingredients:
- 1x Original Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule
- 35g White Chocolate
- 80ml Dairy or Oat Milk
- Pinch of Ground All Spice
- VIEW Cappuccino Cup
Method:
- Place 35g White Chocolate into your Barista milk device.
- Add 125ml Oat Milk and froth on ‘Mocha Viennois’ setting until complete.
- Extract 1 x Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule into Cappuccino Cup.
- Add the white chocolate and milk mixture.
- Top with Ground All Spice.
Nespresso’s limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cake coffee is available online and at Nespresso Boutiques now, RRP $17.00 per sleeve of 10 Vertuo capsules and RRP $14.00 per sleeve of 10 Original capsules.
