Celebrate The Return Of Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Cake

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 10:35 am
Press Release: Nespresso

Nespresso New Zealand celebrates the return of a special, seasonal coffee to create café-style favourites at home

Nespresso are excited to announce the return of its popular, limited-edition seasonal Pumpkin Spice Cake for both Original and Vertuo systems. Discover a new café-style favourite that you can create at home!

Inspired by a delicious slice of Pumpkin Spice Cake, Nespresso’s limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cake captures professional coffee expertise, allowing you to easily create elevated coffee styles from the comfort of your own home.

BACK FOR ANOTHER YEAR, FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY:

Pumpkin Spice Cake – LIMITED EDITION/SEASONAL

Available in Vertuo and Original

Extraction: Mug 230ml (Vertuo) | 40ml & 110ml (Original)

Notes: Sweet pumpkin and clove

RRP: $1.70 per capsule (Vertuo) | $1.40 per capsule (Original)

This limited-edition coffee delights with warm spice notes such as cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom. Combined with a sweet pumpkin flavour, this creates a smooth Arabica blend from Latin American and African coffees for an indulgent treat. With the addition of a dash of milk, the spice notes are softened for a sweeter and smoother coffee with buttery biscuit notes. For Original lovers, try as a Cappuccino, and for Vertuo, try as a Reverso or using Coffee Creations mode as a Double Shot Cappuccino.

DON’T FORGET TO RECYCLE!

Nespresso is committed to showing Kiwis how their small recycling act can have a large positive impact, right here in New Zealand. Nespresso’s coffee capsules are made using at least 80% recycled aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable through Nespresso New Zealand’s recycling programme.

INDULGENT RECIPES TO ELEVATE ANY COFFEE MOMENT:

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

WITH NESPRESSO VERTUO PUMPKIN SPICE CAKE

Ingredients:

  • 1 x Vertuo Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule (80ml extraction)
  • 35g White Chocolate
  • 125ml Dairy or Oat Milk
  • Pinch of Ground All Spice
  • Vertuo Mug

Method:

  1. Place 35g White Chocolate into Barista milk device.
  2. Add 125ml Oat Milk and froth on ‘Mocha Viennois’ setting until complete.
  3. Extract 1 x Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule into Vertuo Mug, using Coffee Creations mode by double tapping the coffee button.
  4. Add the white chocolate and milk mixture.
  5. Top with Ground All Spice.

PUMPKIN SPICE CAPPUCCINO

WITH NESPRESSO PUMPKIN SPICE CAKE

Ingredients:

  • 1x Original Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule
  • 35g White Chocolate
  • 80ml Dairy or Oat Milk
  • Pinch of Ground All Spice
  • VIEW Cappuccino Cup

Method:

  1. Place 35g White Chocolate into your Barista milk device.
  2. Add 125ml Oat Milk and froth on ‘Mocha Viennois’ setting until complete.
  3. Extract 1 x Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule into Cappuccino Cup.
  4. Add the white chocolate and milk mixture.
  5. Top with Ground All Spice.

Nespresso’s limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cake coffee is available online and at Nespresso Boutiques now, RRP $17.00 per sleeve of 10 Vertuo capsules and RRP $14.00 per sleeve of 10 Original capsules.

