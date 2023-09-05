Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Primo Introduces Comprehensive Well-being Packages To Prioritise Employee Security And Peace Of Mind

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 11:34 am
Press Release: PRIMO

“The last few months have been some of the hardest of my life,” shared Callum Glennie, Primo’s Concierge/Business Support and Sales Specialist. “On the morning of May 8th 2023, I realised I had lost all vision in my right eye. After our two sons had left for school, I asked my wife to take me to the hospital and from that moment on, it became a whirlwind.”

In the subsequent months Callum’s life was consumed by specialist appointments and trips to Waikato Hospital for surgeries, leaving him unable to work. The financial strain on this family was undeniable. “Throughout the whole ordeal, Primo has been there for me and my family. Even bending the rules to allow me to access funds usually reserved as a ‘first home grant’ for employees! It took so much pressure off”, Callum shares. However, what meant the most to him was the job security provided by Primo. There was no rush for him to return to work before he was fully ready, and they accommodated his gradual return to normal hours. Callum expressed his gratitude, stating, “I would hate to think how much harder it would have been without the help and support of Primo. I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else!”

At Primo, employees have always been the core of the company's success, and their well-being is of paramount importance. Guided by the vision of Top Dog/Managing Director, Matthew Harrison, Primo has taken proactive measures to ensure the financial stability and peace of mind of its team members so the stress Callum faced doesn’t happen to an employee ever again.

Recognising the pivotal role of holistic coverage in safeguarding employees' futures, Matthew Harrison spearheaded the implementation of an extensive well-being insurance initiative. The comprehensive package encompasses Life, Total and Permanent Disablement, Staff & Kids Trauma, and Income Protection Cover, in addition to the existing Medical Cover.

The initiative was developed in collaboration with The Advisers, led by Jane Bishop (Adviser) and acknowledged by Nic Tyson, Adviser and Director at The Advisers, as a pioneering approach in prioritising staff welfare beyond the ordinary workplace benefits. "We see a lot of businesses, and Primo is most certainly one of the best in terms of staff welfare and the benefits he provides," acknowledges Nic Tyson, Adviser and Director at The Advisers. "Personally, I want to model this in my business with the same thought process and make it more than a place where you get your salary and go home, but you receive a total staff welfare package that provides real protection for the things that can occur outside of work."

"Our employees are more than just colleagues; they are family. Their security and peace of mind are paramount to us, and the Well-being Packages underscore our commitment to their overall well-being," stated Matthew Harrison, reflecting the company's core values.

Primo's Well-being Packages stand as a testament to the company's pledge to create an environment where employees thrive both personally and professionally. Through this initiative, Primo not only reaffirms its commitment to its employees but also sets a new standard for staff welfare within the industry.

-----

About Primo

Primo is a 100% owned and operated telecommunications company known for providing Fixed Wireless Broadband, Fibre Broadband and Mobile Plans. With a relentless dedication to customer service, employee welfare and professional excellence, Primo continues to set industry standards and lead with innovation.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PRIMO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More


Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Realestate.co.nz: Green Shoots In Property Market Ahead Of Spring

After ten months of double-digit year-on-year reductions, the national average asking price is trending up, demand is rising while new listings are flat, and confidence appears to be returning to the market. More

Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 