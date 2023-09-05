Primo Introduces Comprehensive Well-being Packages To Prioritise Employee Security And Peace Of Mind

“The last few months have been some of the hardest of my life,” shared Callum Glennie, Primo’s Concierge/Business Support and Sales Specialist. “On the morning of May 8th 2023, I realised I had lost all vision in my right eye. After our two sons had left for school, I asked my wife to take me to the hospital and from that moment on, it became a whirlwind.”

In the subsequent months Callum’s life was consumed by specialist appointments and trips to Waikato Hospital for surgeries, leaving him unable to work. The financial strain on this family was undeniable. “Throughout the whole ordeal, Primo has been there for me and my family. Even bending the rules to allow me to access funds usually reserved as a ‘first home grant’ for employees! It took so much pressure off”, Callum shares. However, what meant the most to him was the job security provided by Primo. There was no rush for him to return to work before he was fully ready, and they accommodated his gradual return to normal hours. Callum expressed his gratitude, stating, “I would hate to think how much harder it would have been without the help and support of Primo. I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else!”

At Primo, employees have always been the core of the company's success, and their well-being is of paramount importance. Guided by the vision of Top Dog/Managing Director, Matthew Harrison, Primo has taken proactive measures to ensure the financial stability and peace of mind of its team members so the stress Callum faced doesn’t happen to an employee ever again.

Recognising the pivotal role of holistic coverage in safeguarding employees' futures, Matthew Harrison spearheaded the implementation of an extensive well-being insurance initiative. The comprehensive package encompasses Life, Total and Permanent Disablement, Staff & Kids Trauma, and Income Protection Cover, in addition to the existing Medical Cover.

The initiative was developed in collaboration with The Advisers, led by Jane Bishop (Adviser) and acknowledged by Nic Tyson, Adviser and Director at The Advisers, as a pioneering approach in prioritising staff welfare beyond the ordinary workplace benefits. "We see a lot of businesses, and Primo is most certainly one of the best in terms of staff welfare and the benefits he provides," acknowledges Nic Tyson, Adviser and Director at The Advisers. "Personally, I want to model this in my business with the same thought process and make it more than a place where you get your salary and go home, but you receive a total staff welfare package that provides real protection for the things that can occur outside of work."

"Our employees are more than just colleagues; they are family. Their security and peace of mind are paramount to us, and the Well-being Packages underscore our commitment to their overall well-being," stated Matthew Harrison, reflecting the company's core values.

Primo's Well-being Packages stand as a testament to the company's pledge to create an environment where employees thrive both personally and professionally. Through this initiative, Primo not only reaffirms its commitment to its employees but also sets a new standard for staff welfare within the industry.

About Primo

Primo is a 100% owned and operated telecommunications company known for providing Fixed Wireless Broadband, Fibre Broadband and Mobile Plans. With a relentless dedication to customer service, employee welfare and professional excellence, Primo continues to set industry standards and lead with innovation.

