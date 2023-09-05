'Solar’ Cannot Become The Password For An Easy Ride When Our Environment And Land Resources Are At Stake

Grass-roots group Save Waipara Valley (SWV) have identified disturbing signs of ‘greenwashing’ in one developer’s approach to industrial-scale solar generation.

Far North Solar Farm Ltd (FNSF) are currently considering the development of 11 large-scale solar plants around New Zealand, including a 200-hectare plant in the Waipara Valley. “We’ve heard claims of sustainability from FNSF over the last few weeks,” SWV supporter Lizzy Kelsey says, “but so far they don’t stand up to scrutiny. In fact, if you follow the guidance from the World Economic Forum and the Green Business Bureau, their claims are classic greenwashing”.

Examples include FNSF failing to mention results from a Massey study that found grass growth declined by 84% when covered with solar panels, despite FNSF repeatedly citing the study’s early results.

Developers appear to be leveraging the perception of renewable energy generation as environmentally sound, while ignoring the true environmental costs of some proposals. "Of course renewable energy has huge promise," says Kelsey, "but just because a company generates renewable electricity doesn’t mean that overall it is sustainable and environmentally-friendly."

The reality is that such proposals are profit-driven, and need to be robustly assessed.

Organisations such as Greenpeace have previously highlighted that just because energy production is renewable, it doesn’t mean it is necessarily sustainable.

Research by Save Waipara Valley has also found that the majority of FNSF’s proposed construction site in the Waipara Valley is classed as ‘Highly Productive Land’, meaning it is supposed to be protected from developments such as new industrial solar plants. Only 15% of land in New Zealand is classed as Highly Productive, meaning it is NZ’s most fertile and versatile soil. “The fact that FNSF are silent about the productive capacity of the land is a serious problem,” says Kelsey. “There are legal and environmental issues here that are being ignored.”

With a raft of such proposals now approaching the consenting phase, Save Waipara Valley stresses the importance of critically assessing claims made by developers, who are often pursuing the interests of offshore investors.

Meeting renewable energy targets must not come at the expense of New Zealand’s environment and food production capacity.

