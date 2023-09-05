Is Your Business Innovating In The Digital Or Energy Sector?

Call for Entries - NZ Compare Awards 2023

Change in entry criteria to encourage innovation

The judges of the upcoming 7th Annual NZ Compare Awards, have today unveiled revisions to the entry criteria for the Best Digital Innovation and Best Energy Innovation categories. These changes aim to broaden the spectrum of eligible entries and facilitate exposure of Kiwi ingenuity to a wider audience.

Gavin Male, NZ Compare CEO states, "The main goal of the innovation categories is to make sure that those incredible ideas and visionary innovations get recognized to give them the best chance of success. The innovation categories have been redesigned to help unearth some hidden gems."

Full entry criteria can be found on the NZ Compare Awards website, where prospective entrants will see that traditional evaluation metrics like testimonials, market presence, and past successes have been replaced with criteria that encourages risk-taking and the showcasing of nascent ideas that could be revolutionary.

Commenting on the changes to the criteria, returning NZ Compare Awards Judge and Edmund Hillary Fellow, Matthew Jackson commented, "Entrants to these categories won't need a proven track record to be considered seriously and so we are hopeful that innovators will be more willing to take risks and propose more audacious ideas. By removing the requirement for case studies and testimonials the approach makes it a more inclusive category which should be hotly contested."

The NZ Compare Awards were first held in 2017 with a humble 50 guests and have grown consistently each year, the 2023 event will see over 350 key industry members entertained by Master of Ceremonies, Mike McRoberts, at the Hunua Rooms within Auckland’s Aotea Centre.

There are 23 categories across the 3 primary industries and each award is thoughtfully curated, guided by the needs and preferences of 300,000 Kiwis who rely on NZ Compare websites every month.

Emerging victorious in these categories holds substantial significance to the Kiwi consumers, symbolizing a seal of approval for the talent and vision the winning company has tirelessly pursued. Entering and winning an NZ Compare Award gives business the confidence of knowing that their hard work is truly making a difference and leaving a positive impact on the lives of countless customers.

The NZ Compare Awards are supported by a wide range of companies including returning Gold Sponsors Ambit and Movinghub. The awards are open for on-line entry now and the closing deadline for entries is 17th October 2023.

