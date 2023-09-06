Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
HIRESTAFF Shines Bright: Unprecedented Financial Growth In New Zealand's Recruitment Arena

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 10:24 am
Press Release: Hirestaff

HIRESTAFF, a visionary recruitment company, committed to making recruitment simple, continues to achieve remarkable strides in the job market while delivering impressive financial results. As New Zealand's employment landscape evolves, HIRESTAFF remains true to its mission to align skilled candidates with businesses seeking reliable and dedicated staff.

Steadfast Growth in Job Vacancies

HIRESTAFF's dedication to delivering exceptional service and speed to job seekers and employers is reflected in its consistent growth in job vacancies. Over the past year, the company has accomplished an impressive 21% growth in jobs filled compared to the previous year. This upward trajectory becomes even more noteworthy when compared to three years ago, with an astounding 410% surge in job placements from 2021 to 2023.

Financial Triumph

Aligned with its mission of empowerment through employment, HIRESTAFF has achieved exceptional financial milestones. The company's sales revenue has witnessed an exceptional ascent:

  • 2020: $1.3 million
  • 2021: $2.3 million
  • 2022: $8.3 million
  • 2023: $22 million

This remarkable financial growth over the past three years underlines HIRESTAFF's ability to navigate evolving market dynamics and provide exceptional value to both job seekers and businesses.

Jonny Peters, Director of HIRESTAFF states, "The past few years have been an exciting ride for us. The amazing growth we've experienced reflects our commitment to our clients, candidates, and our mission to get great job matches sorted - fast."

He adds, "The growth we've experienced is even more impressive when you look at the challenges the industry has been facing. Many recruitment companies have seen their revenue slow down or even shrink. But our approach has helped us dodge this problem, and made sure we can provide awesome value to our clients and candidates."

Insights from HIRESTAFF Surveys

HIRESTAFF's recent candidate and client surveys have unearthed invaluable insights that shape the recruitment landscape. While candidates currently express confidence in their employment prospects the shadow of a looming recession is a major concern. Employers cite the challenge of finding skilled worker and reliable workers, difficulties which are alleviated by enlisting HIRESTAFF’s services.

Key survey findings include:

  1. Candidate Confidence Surges: In a rapidly evolving job market, 53% of surveyed candidates express increased confidence in their ability to secure employment, signalling a shift in the perception of job opportunities.
  2. Concerns Amidst Economic Uncertainty: However, as New Zealand faces potential economic challenges, 38% of surveyed candidates express heightened concerns about their ability to secure employment during a recession, reflecting the prevailing economic apprehensions.
  3. Skill Shortages Persist: An overwhelming 58.54% of surveyed clients find it challenging to locate workers with the requisite skills for their business needs, highlighting ongoing skill shortages across various industries.
  4. Navigating Worker Reliability: A significant theme emerges, with 58.54% of surveyed clients facing hurdles in finding reliable and punctual staff, revealing the importance of dependable workers in maintaining operational efficiency.

Cat Peters, Operations Manager of HIRESTAFF, remarks, “HIRESTAFF is here to get the right folk into the right gigs. We're not just about jobs; we're about nailing the perfect match. Offering lightning-fast service and A-grade candidates. Seeing our financial wins and steady growth, it's clear we're on the right track. Our goal is simple: fast, spot-on matches that help businesses thrive.”

© Scoop Media

